What Dundee’s new Taco Bell will look like as plans officially lodged

Plans have officially been submitted by US food giant Taco Bell for their new sit-in and takeaway restaurant on Dundee’s Reform Street.

The plans include a significant revamp of the B-listed building, which was previously homed by Asian restaurant Dai Pai.

News of the takeaway chain – which specialises in Mexican-inspired dishes – joining Dundee’s list of restaurants broke last month after the firm started recruiting for staff in the city.

Countdown begins

Now the countdown begins for their grand opening as the company awaits the green light from Dundee City Council for their redevelopment plans.

The planning application outlines proposed changes to the unit’s shopfront with plans for new doors and an illuminated ‘Taco Bell’ sign above the entrance.

The Reform Street unit, which currently lies empty, is also set to have new flooring, wall partitions, a new kitchen area, toilets and a suspended ceiling.

Around 20 seats in the restaurant will be available for sit-in, according to their application.

As the building is B-listed, developers have promised alterations to the unit will be minimal as to preserve the buildings architecture and to blend in with existing businesses on the street.

According to their building warrant application, the value of work at 19 Reform Street has been estimated at around £180,000, .

Menu

Taco Bell’s menu consists of burritos, quesadillas, wraps, nachos, tacos, and churros.

Dundee is one of around 30 countries in Scotland where the American fast-food chain have invested their restaurants.

Six outlets have opened since 2017, including two recently in Aberdeen along with two each in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Taco Bell is owned by Yum! Brands, which also operates KFC, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill.

Formed in California in 1962, the food giant spread quickly across America with more than 7,000 restaurants in the country.

It joins a number of popular food chains announcing it’s arrival in Dundee in recent months, including TGI’s Friday’s ‘Fridays and Go‘ and the highly anticipated Tim Hortons near Lidl on Kingsway East.