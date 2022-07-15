What Dundee’s new Taco Bell will look like as plans officially lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

What Dundee’s new Taco Bell will look like as plans officially lodged

By Amie Flett
July 15 2022, 10.04pm Updated: July 16 2022, 9.10am
Taco Bell, which recently opened in Aberdeen (left), have submitted plans for a unit in Reform Street, Dundee (right).
Taco Bell, which recently opened in Aberdeen (left), have submitted plans for a unit in Reform Street, Dundee (right).

Plans have officially been submitted by US food giant Taco Bell for their new sit-in and takeaway restaurant on Dundee’s Reform Street.

The plans include a significant revamp of the B-listed building, which was previously homed by Asian restaurant Dai Pai.

News of the takeaway chain – which specialises in Mexican-inspired dishes – joining Dundee’s list of restaurants broke last month after the firm started recruiting for staff in the city.

Countdown begins

Now the countdown begins for their grand opening as the company awaits the green light from Dundee City Council for their redevelopment plans.

The planning application outlines proposed changes to the unit’s shopfront with plans for new doors and an illuminated ‘Taco Bell’ sign above the entrance.

The Reform Street unit, which currently lies empty, is also set to have new flooring, wall partitions, a new kitchen area, toilets and a suspended ceiling.

Entrance to Taco Bell in Woking.

Around 20 seats in the restaurant will be available for sit-in, according to their application.

As the building is B-listed, developers have promised alterations to the unit will be minimal as to preserve the buildings architecture and to blend in with existing businesses on the street.

According to their building warrant application, the value of work at 19 Reform Street has been estimated at around £180,000, .

Menu

Taco Bell’s menu consists of burritos, quesadillas, wraps, nachos, tacos, and churros.

Dundee is one of around 30 countries in Scotland where the American fast-food chain have invested their restaurants.

Six outlets have opened since 2017, including two recently in Aberdeen along with two each in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Taco Bell serves a variety of Mexian-style food.

Taco Bell is owned by Yum! Brands, which also operates KFC, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill.

Formed in California in 1962, the food giant spread quickly across America with more than 7,000 restaurants in the country.

It joins a number of popular food chains announcing it’s arrival in Dundee in recent months, including TGI’s Friday’s ‘Fridays and Go‘ and the highly anticipated Tim Hortons near Lidl on Kingsway East.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]