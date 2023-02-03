Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s councillors will take a deep breath in two weeks time before debating why they should support a ban on disposable vapes.

The issue will be discussed at the local authority’s policy and resources committee on Monday February 20 after complaints about the devices littering the city’s streets.

The power to ban the plastic throwaway objects lies with the Scottish Government but if city councillors support the move it will further strengthen the campaign.

The problem was highlighted by Dundonian climate activist and influencer, Laura Young, who will attend the online meeting.

On her Twitter account last month, Ms Young said during a four mile, one hour walk in Dundee, she collected vape litter at a rate of almost “one per minute.”

Ms Young’s efforts have already been acknowledged in the Scottish Parliament by health secretary, Humza Yousaf.

And her work has helped secure a Scottish Government-backed “urgent review of the environmental impacts and management of single-use vapes.”

Dundee Liberal Democrat councillors Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton say ending the litter trail caused by the casting away of used vapes “is not a party-political issue and we hope there will be cross-party support for our call for a ban.”

An additional problem of how best to get rid of unwanted vapes in Dundee was exposed last week, when it was reported that staff at the city’s recycling centres were “unsure” of how to dispose of them.

A ban may prove to be unpopular. A report last year by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), states that 4.3 million people across the UK use e-cigarettes.

‘Tackle this throwaway culture’

Mr Crichton, a West End councillor, said: “We really do need to tackle this throwaway culture and we are asking the council’s policy and resources committee to sign up to the campaign to ban these irresponsible, disposable vapes and lobby the Scottish Government and Zero Waste Scotland, who are undertaking a review of this issue for the government, to ensure a ban is implemented.”

‘Public health concern’

Laura said: “I am very encouraged that Dundee City Council is acting on this serious matter, leading in a way I hope many other councils will follow.

“Disposable vapes are a huge environmental problem, alongside being a public health concern particularly for young people.”

She added: “I hope that the council see clearly that a ban on these single-use disposable electronic devices is the only way forward, and accept nothing less that complete removal from our country.

‘Disposable vapes must be banned’

Mr Macpherson added: “The final decision on any ban rests with Scottish Government but it is important that the city council lobbies Scottish Government and Zero Waste Scotland to make clear that disposable vapes must be banned – they cause environmental blight in our streetscape, parks and other community spaces.”