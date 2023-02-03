Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
February 3 2023, 5.01pm Updated: February 3 2023, 5.16pm
Vape litter collected off the streets by Laura Young, Dundonian climate activist and influencer. Image: Laura Young
Vape litter collected off the streets by Laura Young, Dundonian climate activist and influencer. Image: Laura Young

Dundee’s councillors will take a deep breath in two weeks time before debating why they should support a ban on disposable vapes.

The issue will be discussed at the local authority’s policy and resources committee on Monday February 20 after complaints about the devices littering the city’s streets.

The power to ban the plastic throwaway objects lies with the Scottish Government but if city councillors support the move it will further strengthen the campaign.

The problem was highlighted by Dundonian climate activist and influencer, Laura Young, who will attend the online meeting.

On her Twitter account last month, Ms Young said during a four mile, one hour walk in Dundee, she collected vape litter at a rate of almost “one per minute.”

Ms Young’s efforts have already been acknowledged in the Scottish Parliament by health secretary, Humza Yousaf.

And her work has helped secure a Scottish Government-backed “urgent review of the environmental impacts and management of single-use vapes.”

Liberal Democrat councillor, Michael Crichton.

Dundee Liberal Democrat councillors Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton say ending the litter trail caused by the casting away of used vapes “is not a party-political issue and we hope there will be cross-party support for our call for a ban.”

An additional problem of how best to get rid of unwanted vapes in Dundee was exposed last week, when it was reported that staff at the city’s recycling centres were “unsure” of how to dispose of them.

A ban may prove to be unpopular. A report last year by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), states that 4.3 million people across the UK use e-cigarettes.

‘Tackle this throwaway culture’

Mr Crichton, a West End councillor, said: “We really do need to tackle this throwaway culture and we are asking the council’s policy and resources committee to sign up to the campaign to ban these irresponsible, disposable vapes and lobby the Scottish Government and Zero Waste Scotland, who are undertaking a review of this issue for the government, to ensure a ban is implemented.”

‘Public health concern’

Laura said: “I am very encouraged that Dundee City Council is acting on this serious matter, leading in a way I hope many other councils will follow.

“Disposable vapes are a huge environmental problem, alongside being a public health concern particularly for young people.”

She added: “I hope that the council see clearly that a ban on these single-use disposable electronic devices is the only way forward, and accept nothing less that complete removal from our country.

Laura Young showing vape litter collected from Dundee’s streets. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

‘Disposable vapes must be banned’

Mr Macpherson added: “The final decision on any ban rests with Scottish Government but it is important that the city council lobbies Scottish Government and Zero Waste Scotland to make clear that disposable vapes must be banned – they cause environmental blight in our streetscape, parks and other community spaces.”

