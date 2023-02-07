Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee firefighter is heading to Turkey to help with the search and rescue following the devastating earthquakes there.

Crew Commander Steven Adams from Macalpine Road station will join three other Scottish firefighters being sent to provide specialist technical support and expertise.

Mr Adams has been involved in previous search and rescue missions.

He was part of a team sent to Nepal in 2015 following an earthquake near Kathmandu.

Mr Adams will be joined by watch commander John Aitchison from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service training centre in Portlethen and firefighters Tony Armstrong and Keith Gauld from Aberdeen.

They will be helping a search and rescue operation following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake which hit Gaziantep, near the border with Syria, on Monday morning with a 7.5 magnitude tremor following just hours later.

The spokesman said: “They will be assisting with the search and rescue operations following a series of devastating earthquakes where they will be providing specialist technical support and expertise where it is needed most.”

The SFRS cohort have joined a 77-strong International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team made up of firefighters and staff from 14 fire and rescue services.

Bruce Farquharson, SFRS deputy assistant chief officer and UKISAR team manager in Scotland said: “The scenes in Turkey and Syria are devastating and our thoughts are firmly with the families, friends and communities who have been affected by these tragic earthquakes.

“Our team will use their specialist skills and a range of technical equipment as they join a wider collective effort in a bid to save lives and they will also be supporting other emergency service teams already in the area.”