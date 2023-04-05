Fire chief issues warning after deliberate blazes in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A senior fire chief said his staff are facing anti-social behaviour as they tackle deliberate blazes set in Dundee.

Local crews have tackled a number of intentional fires in recent weeks, the latest at Caird Park Golf Club on Tuesday evening.

It followed teens setting a number of fires to hedges and smashing a boatshed at Broughty Ferry waterfront on Monday night.

A crew was sent to Caird Park from Macalpine Road fire station when smoke was seen billowing from woodland near the nine-hole starter box just before 6pm.

Jason Sharp, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Tayside Area Commander, said there had been a number of firebug attacks in Dundee.

He also confirmed his team has witnessed a rise in anti-social behaviour towards firefighters.

He said: “We often see an increase in deliberate fire-setting in areas across Scotland as we move into periods of better weather.

“Dundee is no different and there have been a number of recent instances where we have witnessed deliberate fire-setting and antisocial behaviour towards firefighters.

“While we take a zero-tolerance approach to such behaviour, education and engagement remain a key part of our prevention efforts and we will always work with our partner agencies and communities to lay bare the costs and consequences of fire-setting.”

Mr Sharp also warned that crews dealing with deliberate fires prevents them from attending more serious incidents.

“Deliberate fire setting has the potential to cause injury, and even death, or cause devastating damage to our environment and properties,” he added.

“These types of incidents can impact on our availability to attend more serious incidents where members of the public may be in need of rescue.

“We will continue to do all we can to prevent these kinds of unwanted incidents but would call on all members of our community to support us in achieving this.”

A Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) spokesman confirmed he is aware of the incident at the course on Tuesday.