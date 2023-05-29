Artania: First look at cruise ship launched by Princess Diana visiting Dundee this week

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another major cruise ship is set to dock in Dundee this week as the tourist season continues.

Artania, which holds 1,200 passengers, will arrive in the City of Discovery on Tuesday.

The 755ft vessel was launched by Princess Diana in 1984 – named Royal Princess at the time – and has undergone several refits in its 39 years.

Chartered by Phoenix Reisen since 2011, Artania is currently on a 12-day round trip from Bremen in Germany.

It is stopping at ports across the UK and Ireland including Portsmouth, Cork, Belfast, Fort William and Stornoway.

Artania’s visit to Dundee comes just weeks after Ambition – Ambassador Cruise Line’s 700ft vessel – stopped in the city on its maiden voyage.

It is part of a bumper year of cruise traffic for Tayside and Fife.

What does Artania cruise liner have on board?

The German liner boasts nearly 600 cabins across eight decks, all of which have an ocean view.

Many also have a private balcony.

There are two on-board restaurants with large panoramic windows, where passengers can feast on breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets.

Guests can even unwind in the on-board spa and wellness centre, which offers a variety of massages, a gym, saunas and a beauty salon.

There is also a variety of bars, a boutique, a cinema, a card room and a show lounge with evening entertainment.

On the terrace there is a pool, a bar, a lookout point and sheltered sunbathing spots – as well as shuffleboard, darts, table football and table tennis.

Artania has operated under previous names including Royal Princess and Artemis.

The cruise ship was built for Princess Cruises in Finland, and launched by Diana, Princess of Wales, at a ceremony in Southampton in 1984.

As the first liner to have only outdoor cabins, she was said to be one of the most expensive passenger ships in the world when built.

The ship was named Royal Princess until April 2005, when she was transferred to the control of P&O Cruises, and was renamed Artemis.

In 2011, she moved to German-based travel company Phoenix Reisen’s fleet and was renamed Artania.

Covid outbreak on Artania led to four deaths

Artania made headlines around the world in April 2020, when a Covid outbreak on board led to four deaths.

A stand-off between the ship and the Australian government ensued when it was ordered to depart Fremantle Port in Perth due to the outbreak.

The liner remained docked for three weeks, during which a total of 79 crew and passengers were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Artania’s stop in Dundee is one of 14 cruise visits lined up for the city this year – up from four in 2022.

You can track the ship’s journey online.