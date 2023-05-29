Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
News Dundee

Artania: First look at cruise ship launched by Princess Diana visiting Dundee this week

The 755ft vessel will arrive in the City of Discovery on Tuesday.

By Poppy Watson
Artania cruise ship viewed from water level
Artania holds 1,200 passengers. Image: Phoenix Reisen.

Another major cruise ship is set to dock in Dundee this week as the tourist season continues.

Artania, which holds 1,200 passengers, will arrive in the City of Discovery on Tuesday.

The 755ft vessel was launched by Princess Diana in 1984 – named Royal Princess at the time – and has undergone several refits in its 39 years.

Chartered by Phoenix Reisen since 2011, Artania is currently on a 12-day round trip from Bremen in Germany.

Aerial view of Artania cruise ship
Artania cruise ship docks in Dundee on Tuesday. Image: Phoenix Reisen.

It is stopping at ports across the UK and Ireland including Portsmouth, Cork, Belfast, Fort William and Stornoway.

Artania’s visit to Dundee comes just weeks after Ambition – Ambassador Cruise Line’s 700ft vessel – stopped in the city on its maiden voyage.

It is part of a bumper year of cruise traffic for Tayside and Fife.

What does Artania cruise liner have on board?

The German liner boasts nearly 600 cabins across eight decks, all of which have an ocean view.

Many also have a private balcony.

A suite on board Artania cruise ship
Artania boasts nearly 600 cabins. Image: Phoenix Reisen.
A bedroom on board Artania cruise ship
The cabins come in a range of sizes. Image: Phoenix Reisen.

There are two on-board restaurants with large panoramic windows, where passengers can feast on breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets.

Guests can even unwind in the on-board spa and wellness centre, which offers a variety of massages, a gym, saunas and a beauty salon.

Artania has two on-board restaurants. Image: Phoenix Reisen.
The spa and wellness centre on board Artania cruise ship
Passengers can enjoy the on-board spa and wellness centre. Image: Phoenix Reisen.

There is also a variety of bars, a boutique, a cinema, a card room and a show lounge with evening entertainment.

On the terrace there is a pool, a bar, a lookout point and sheltered sunbathing spots – as well as shuffleboard, darts, table football and table tennis.

An outdoor swimming pool area on Artania cruise ship
The outdoor pool area. Image: Phoenix Reisen.
A woman using a treadmill on the ship.
Guests can exercise on board. Image: Phoenix Reisen.

Artania has operated under previous names including Royal Princess and Artemis.

The cruise ship was built for Princess Cruises in Finland, and launched by Diana, Princess of Wales, at a ceremony in Southampton in 1984.

As the first liner to have only outdoor cabins, she was said to be one of the most expensive passenger ships in the world when built.

The grand lobby area and staircases on Artania cruise ship
Artania was launched in 1984. Image: Phoenix Reisen.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets are on offer. Image: Phoenix Reisen.

The ship was named Royal Princess until April 2005, when she was transferred to the control of P&O Cruises, and was renamed Artemis.

In 2011, she moved to German-based travel company Phoenix Reisen’s fleet and was renamed Artania.

Covid outbreak on Artania led to four deaths

Artania made headlines around the world in April 2020, when a Covid outbreak on board led to four deaths.

A stand-off between the ship and the Australian government ensued when it was ordered to depart Fremantle Port in Perth due to the outbreak.

The liner remained docked for three weeks, during which a total of 79 crew and passengers were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Artania’s stop in Dundee is one of 14 cruise visits lined up for the city this year – up from four in 2022.

You can track the ship’s journey online.







