Home News Dundee

Best pictures as hundreds of students graduate from Abertay University

Students celebrated at the Caird Hall on Friday - while former prime minister Gordon Brown received an honorary degree.

Graduating in Sociology, Eve Morrison, 21, Corinna O'Malley, 21, and Sophia Forman, 23. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

About 700 students have been celebrating their graduation from Abertay University.

The institution celebrated its class of 2023 on Friday with ceremonies in both the morning and afternoon at the Caird Hall.

During the morning’s ceremony, students from the School of Business, Law and Social Sciences and School of Applied Sciences (Division of Health Sciences and the Division of Psychology and Forensic Sciences) received their awards.

Students from the School of Applied Sciences (Division of Engineering and Food Sciences and the Division of Sport) and School of Design and Informatics received their honours in the afternoon.

Joining those graduating were former prime minister Gordon Brown and Bafta-winning composer Jessica Curry, who received honorary degrees.

A married couple who took the same course and a man who fled Ukraine nearly a decade ago also received their degrees.

Our photographer went along to capture the best moments.

Graduating in Criminology, Ashley Cox with her daughter, Luna Wildy, 2, twins Finlay and Kai Wildy, 7 and partner Ruaridh Wildy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduating in Mental Health Nursing is Anne Everett-Ogston and she celebrates with husband Graeme Ogston.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Riccarda Virginie Florio Lamare, 22, graduating in Criminology. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Maria Rosaria Bitti, 24, graduates in Criminology and celebrates with her family and friends. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduating in Law, Jack Parmar, 23, with girlfriend Emily Benneryd. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cara Houston, 22, and Graduating in Marketing and Buisness Sacha Forrester, 22. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Joining those graduating were former prime minister Gordon Brown. Image: Alan Richardson
Graduating in Sport Deveopment and Coaching and Sport and Exercise Science, Cameron Kingsland, 22, Rhona Wilson, 21, Euan Smith, 23, Jessica Cooper, 22 and Kelly MacLeod, 21. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Niamh Johnston, 22, graduates in Fitness, Nutrition and Health with Sophie Roughead, 22, with her daughter Lily Anderson, 1. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Honorary Graduate Jessica Curry, Composer and Video Game Designer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Charlie Smyth, 22, is all colours today, graduating in computing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tammy Irowarisima, graduates with a PHD in Enviromental Science and celebrates with family. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The afternoon prosesion makes it way into the Caird Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Josie Amatt, 22, graduates in computing with some impressive heels. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
This bouquet stole the show! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Theodore Seferiades, 21, graduates in Ethical Hacking. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ethical Hacking graduates, Kieran Cameron, 21, Callum Baston, 23, Mads Bendixen, 23 and Jack Sime, 23. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PHDs in Sport and Excersize, Julia Chan, 27 and Vikki Doherty, 27. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A pipe band played for the graduates as they left. Image: Alan Richardson
Graduates receiving their degrees on the stage. Image: Alan Richardson
Family and friends pose with their graduate. Image: Alan Richardson
A happy group shot on the steps. Image: Alan Richardson

