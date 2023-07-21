Best pictures as hundreds of students graduate from Abertay University

About 700 students have been celebrating their graduation from Abertay University.

The institution celebrated its class of 2023 on Friday with ceremonies in both the morning and afternoon at the Caird Hall.

During the morning’s ceremony, students from the School of Business, Law and Social Sciences and School of Applied Sciences (Division of Health Sciences and the Division of Psychology and Forensic Sciences) received their awards.

Students from the School of Applied Sciences (Division of Engineering and Food Sciences and the Division of Sport) and School of Design and Informatics received their honours in the afternoon.

Joining those graduating were former prime minister Gordon Brown and Bafta-winning composer Jessica Curry, who received honorary degrees.

A married couple who took the same course and a man who fled Ukraine nearly a decade ago also received their degrees.

Our photographer went along to capture the best moments.