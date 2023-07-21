Aaron Comrie on benefits of a challenging pre-season as Dunfermline eye two wins in Viaplay Cup

Dunfermline Athletic are eyeing two wins in their final two Viaplay Cup group-stage matches and qualification to the next round.

That’s according to full-back Aaron Comrie who believes the team are seeing the benefits of a step up in quality in terms of pre-season opposition.

Last summer, the Pars eased themselves into James McPake’s first season in charge and that led to a comfortable League One title win.

This season, St Pauli, Hearts and St Johnstone were among the opposition as Dunfermline prepare for their return to the Championship.

Five points from their first two Viaplay Cup matches in Group F see the Pars top of the section.

Two wins in their final two versus Kilmarnock and Albion Rovers would ensure progression.

A close-knit group at Dunfermline Athletic

“That’s got to be the aim, to try to win the next two games,” said Comrie. “There’s nothing to lose, so hopefully we can go and put on a good performance and see where that takes us.

“This year’s pre-season has been harder and I think it has helped the boys get into the groove a bit quicker.

“We’re a close-knit group and you see that on the pitch with the way we all work hard for each other.

“It can only be a plus that we’ve got the same boys together – and then we’ve got Michael (O’Halloran) as well. He’s been a good addition.”

Comrie spent four years at St Johnstone and O’Halloran had two spells in Perth in that time, winning three cups.

At 33 years old, the winger is entering the twilight of his career, but Comrie said he still has the main attribute that has terrorised Scottish defenders in the past.

Blistering pace helping Pars

“I know his quality and I’m sure it won’t take him long before Dunfermline fans see what he can do on the pitch,” said Comrie.

“I know he’s getting a little bit older now but he’s still got that sharp burst of pace and over a distance.

“That was his main asset at St Johnstone, getting to the byline and getting in crosses, and helping with assists.

“With that blistering pace, I think he’ll cause a lot of teams problem. Being a full-back, coming up against someone with that kind of pace is not easy.

“He was involved in the cup runs and he’s played in Europe, so he comes with plenty of experience and he’s definitely a good addition.”