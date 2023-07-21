Aaron Comrie on benefits of a challenging pre-season as Dunfermline eye two wins in Viaplay Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Comrie on benefits of a challenging pre-season as Dunfermline eye two wins in Viaplay Cup

The Pars top Group F after picking up five point from their opening two matches.

By Craig Cairns
Aaron Comrie said Dunfermline will be aiming to for wins in their next two games. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic are eyeing two wins in their final two Viaplay Cup group-stage matches and qualification to the next round.

That’s according to full-back Aaron Comrie who believes the team are seeing the benefits of a step up in quality in terms of pre-season opposition.

Last summer, the Pars eased themselves into James McPake’s first season in charge and that led to a comfortable League One title win.

This season, St Pauli, Hearts and St Johnstone were among the opposition as Dunfermline prepare for their return to the Championship.

Aaron Comrie kicks a ball
Five points from their first two Viaplay Cup matches in Group F see the Pars top of the section.

Two wins in their final two versus Kilmarnock and Albion Rovers would ensure progression.

A close-knit group at Dunfermline Athletic

“That’s got to be the aim, to try to win the next two games,” said Comrie. “There’s nothing to lose, so hopefully we can go and put on a good performance and see where that takes us.

This year’s pre-season has been harder and I think it has helped the boys get into the groove a bit quicker.

“We’re a close-knit group and you see that on the pitch with the way we all work hard for each other.

The Dunfermline Athletic players celebrate winning League One. Image: SNS.
“It can only be a plus that we’ve got the same boys together – and then we’ve got Michael (O’Halloran) as well. He’s been a good addition.”

Comrie spent four years at St Johnstone and O’Halloran had two spells in Perth in that time, winning three cups.

At 33 years old, the winger is entering the twilight of his career, but Comrie said he still has the main attribute that has terrorised Scottish defenders in the past.

Blistering pace helping Pars

“I know his quality and I’m sure it won’t take him long before Dunfermline fans see what he can do on the pitch,” said Comrie.

“I know he’s getting a little bit older now but he’s still got that sharp burst of pace and over a distance.

Michael O’Halloran signed a two-year deal at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“That was his main asset at St Johnstone, getting to the byline and getting in crosses, and helping with assists.

“With that blistering pace, I think he’ll cause a lot of teams problem. Being a full-back, coming up against someone with that kind of pace is not easy.

“He was involved in the cup runs and he’s played in Europe, so he comes with plenty of experience and he’s definitely a good addition.”

