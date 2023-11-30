Dundee mum’s fight to get sick daughter, 5, out of Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee mum’s fight to get sick daughter, 5, out of Gaza

Israa Aljaish graduated from St Andrews University on Wednesday but all she could think about was daughter Marlin.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews University graduate Israa, right, has appealed for help to get her family out of Gaza
Israa Aljaish, right, with daughter Marlin and mum Amal. Image: Supplied by Israa Aljaish.

A St Andrews University worker has issued a heartfelt plea to get her five-year-old daughter out of Gaza.

Israa Aljaish, who lives in Dundee, says little Marlin is desperately ill due to a lack of food and water.

The terrified youngster has been eating dough as bread supplies have run out and has developed a fever and cough.

Marlin, 5, has become ill due to the living conditions.

Marlin has been sheltering near the Egyptian border with her grandmother and other family members for the last 50 days.

They were forced to flee their home in central Gaza as the conflict with Israel escalated following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Israa graduated from St Andrews University with a masters degree on Wednesday but all she could think about was how to bring her daughter to safety.

Her plight was revealed as university rector Stella Maris faces calls to resign after accusing Israel of genocide.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain, whose help has been enlisted by the worried single mum, said: “It’s hard to imagine how difficult it is for Israa to be separated from her young daughter in the current circumstances.”

Mum’s fears

Israa began studying in St Andrews in September 2022, while her mother Amal cared for Marlin in Gaza.

And she believes her student visa should entitle her daughter to move over the border into Egypt, allowing her to then travel to the UK.

The 29-year-old said: “The situation in Gaza is horrible. The living conditions are not suitable at all.

Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing on Monday. Image: AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

“Two days ago, my daughter became sick.

“She has a fever and a bad cough and she’s having nightmares.

“I was able to talk to my mum and she told me they are eating dough, not even bread.

“My daughter is five-years-old and she couldn’t speak to me on the phone because she has trauma.

“She is not at all well, physically or mentally.”

‘I don’t know what to do’

Israa, who now works as an administrator at the Fife university, can only speak to her family every few days.

And she is becoming increasingly concerned about their situation.

“The only way out of Gaza is for people with a British passport,” she said.

“Marlin doesn’t have a passport and even though I have UK residency and a full-time contract at the university, I can’t get her out. It’s impossible.

“I’m doing a visa application for her but I’m still looking for any way possible to get her into Egypt.

“I don’t know what to do.”

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as perilous.

UK Government bill
Wendy Chamberlain.

She is now pursuing every option to reunite Israa and Marlin and has raised her case in parliament.

She said: “This is far from a straightforward process but I continue to hope that a solution can be found and the Government can be convinced to step in.”

The UK Government says its priority is to get UK nationals out of Gaza and to ensure humanitarian relief reaches those still there.

It has provided £60 million in aid since the crisis began in October.

There are an estimated one million displaced people across the Gaza strip, according to a UN agency working with Palestinian refugees.

Conversation