‘Everyone is devastated’: Tributes to Dundee students who died at Perthshire waterfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Everyone is devastated’: Tributes to Dundee students who died at Perthshire waterfall

One of the students worked at a Dundee restaurant, where staff are said to be in shock.

By Stephen Eighteen
Dundee students Jitendranath 'Jitu' Karuturi and Chanhakya Bolisetti died in a tragic accident at the Linn of Tummel.
Dundee students Jitendranath 'Jitu' Karuturi and Chanhakya Bolisetti died in a tragic accident at the Linn of Tummel. Images: Taza/Linkedin

Tributes have been paid to a pair of Dundee University students who died in a tragic accident at a Perthshire waterfall.

Jitendranath ‘Jitu’ Karuturi, 26, and Chanhakya Bolisetti, 22, were swept away at Linn of Tummel, north of Pitlochry, on Wednesday evening.

It is understood that the pair, who were both studying for a master’s degree in data science and engineering, were taking a picture of themselves when they fell into the water.

The men, both from India, had been hiking with another friend when the tragedy happened.

The fire service sent two boat rescue units to the beauty spot.

After a search, two bodies were recovered.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

Students were due to finish course next month

The pair both began the course in January 2023 and were due to finish in May.

Jitu had previous degrees from the University of Hartford, Connecticut.

For the past year, he had worked at the Taza Indian buffet restaurant in Dundee.

Jitu at City Quay, near his place of work. Image: Supplied

“Everybody is devastated,” said Vaseem Salimi, who manages the City Quay restaurant.

“Jitu was really popular with everybody.

“He was very polite and mild-mannered – you would get no drama from him.

“He was calm all the time.

“He never had an argument or fell out with anybody.

“He was extremely reliable for work. He never let us down ever.

“He was hard working and never got flustered when it was busy.”

Staff at restaurant shocked at Linn of Tummel tragedy

Vaseem added that Taza workers are planning to mark Jitu’s life privately.

“We will have our own tribute to him at the end of the week because it is such a shock to the staff,” he continued.

Jitendranath Karuturi
The 26-year-old was a popular member of the team at Taza. Image: Linkedin

“We have some young girls, school leavers, working here who are in a state of shock.

“We want to do something to help them come to terms with it.

“Jitu had just finished his master’s course and was telling everyone his plans about what he was doing now.

“He was going to go to Canada to see his sister, and was excited about his plans.

“What has happened is devastating for everyone.”

Dundee University ‘supporting’ families and friends

Chanhakya graduated from the JNTUH College of Engineering Hyderabad in 2022.

Since August 2023 he had been a student ambassador at Dundee University.

A spokesperson for the university said: “This has been a tragic accident which has shocked us all, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of the students.

“We have been providing support to those families and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Linn of Tummel in Perthshire.
The tragedy happened at Linn of Tummel. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday, we received a report of two men, aged 22 and 26 years, in the water at the Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl.

Emergency services attended and following searches in the area, the bodies of two men were recovered from the water.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, however, there would not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding these deaths.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Dundee

1960's boot prints found on Tay Road Bridge
Boot prints of 1960s workers who built Tay Road Bridge found during roadworks
The Casa in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Dundee's Casa bar set to show Scotland Euro matches on beer garden big screen
The Queen with teaching assistance Elizabeth Gibb at the University of Abertay library. Looking on is principal Professor Bernard King (left).
Professor Bernard King: Tribute to former Abertay principal and vice-chancellor
Eljamel campaigners outside Holyrood in 2023. Image: Duncan McGlynn.
10 nominations for The Courier at Scottish Press Awards as coverage of Eljamel scandal…
Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Patient health fears over 'months' of heating failures at Dundee hospital
Callum Dallas put his partner in a chokehold during the early morning attack.
Dundee plumber put girlfriend in chokehold and attacked her parents at Perthshire home
Jojo's Nursery in Dundee closes after 8 years
JoJo's Nursery in Dundee closes suddenly after 8 years
Police and firefighters on East Whale Lane. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and firefighters attend 'concern for person' incident outside Dundee Olympia
The exterior of The Olympia Swimming Pool.
Dundee Olympia probe takes step forward as councillors asked to support independent investigation
3
Bozena Kopaczka outside the court
Driving ban for Dundee gran who reversed into elderly couple and crashed into Blairgowrie…

Conversation