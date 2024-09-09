Ewan McGregor ‘unrecognisable’ as he visits Dundee hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ewan McGregor ‘unrecognisable’ as he visits Dundee hotel

But eagle-eyed staff identified the 'amazing' actor.

By Stephen Eighteen
Taypark House owner William Salve, centre, with Ewan McGregor and wife Mary Winstead.
Taypark House owner William Salve, centre, with Ewan McGregor and wife Mary Winstead. Image: Taypark House

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor sparked a wave of excitement when he visited a Dundee hotel.

McGregor was said to be “unrecognisable” when he recently dropped in at Taypark House with his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

But eagle-eyed staff still identified the Star Wars actor, who came casually dressed in a black body warmer, dark blue jeans and a red hat.

The 53-year-old then happily posed for photos with star-struck hotel workers, according to manager James Smith.

He told The Courier: “I don’t think many people recognised him.

“Everyone here just got on with their day.

“But he was happy to do pictures.

“He had a couple with staff members who were excited.

“He was nice and quiet.

“He had his lunch and went away.”

Ewan McGregor and wife hailed as ‘amazing humans’

The actor’s daytime visit on Tuesday August 27 came to light when Taypark House shared a picture on its Facebook page on Sunday.

It was of McGregor, Final Destination 3 star Miss Winstead, and hotel owner William Salve.

With a nod to Mark Renton, the character played by McGregor in Trainspotting, the post said: “We have been so busy over the last few months with our crazy wedding season and obviously everything in between.

“We have welcomed so many amazing people along with Hollywood actors.

“Choose Life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family.

“CHOOSE TAYPARK.

“Ewan McGregor and Mary Winstead are amazing humans!”

Dundee’s Taypark House also hosted Brian Cox and Lorraine Kelly

Taypark House has been a popular haunt for celebrities recently.

In November last year, pop band McFly spent a night in the hotel after performing in Aberdeen.

James added the Perth Road premises also hosted actor Brian Cox and ITV host Lorraine Kelly in the past six months.

Freya Hunter and family meet Ewan McGregor and Mary at Rachel House. Image: Chas

McGregor’s visit came shortly after he dropped in at Kinross children’s hospice Rachel House last month.

The Crieff-born actor has made stops throughout Tayside since moving to the Carse of Gowrie.

These have included Heather Street Food in Dundee and the Crieff Highland Gathering.

Conversation