Ewan McGregor ‘unrecognisable’ as he visits Dundee hotel

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor sparked a wave of excitement when he visited a Dundee hotel.

McGregor was said to be “unrecognisable” when he recently dropped in at Taypark House with his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

But eagle-eyed staff still identified the Star Wars actor, who came casually dressed in a black body warmer, dark blue jeans and a red hat.

The 53-year-old then happily posed for photos with star-struck hotel workers, according to manager James Smith.

He told The Courier: “I don’t think many people recognised him.

“Everyone here just got on with their day.

“But he was happy to do pictures.

“He had a couple with staff members who were excited.

“He was nice and quiet.

“He had his lunch and went away.”

Ewan McGregor and wife hailed as ‘amazing humans’

The actor’s daytime visit on Tuesday August 27 came to light when Taypark House shared a picture on its Facebook page on Sunday.

It was of McGregor, Final Destination 3 star Miss Winstead, and hotel owner William Salve.

With a nod to Mark Renton, the character played by McGregor in Trainspotting, the post said: “We have been so busy over the last few months with our crazy wedding season and obviously everything in between.

“We have welcomed so many amazing people along with Hollywood actors.

“Choose Life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family.

“CHOOSE TAYPARK.

“Ewan McGregor and Mary Winstead are amazing humans!”

Dundee’s Taypark House also hosted Brian Cox and Lorraine Kelly

Taypark House has been a popular haunt for celebrities recently.

In November last year, pop band McFly spent a night in the hotel after performing in Aberdeen.

James added the Perth Road premises also hosted actor Brian Cox and ITV host Lorraine Kelly in the past six months.

McGregor’s visit came shortly after he dropped in at Kinross children’s hospice Rachel House last month.

The Crieff-born actor has made stops throughout Tayside since moving to the Carse of Gowrie.

These have included Heather Street Food in Dundee and the Crieff Highland Gathering.