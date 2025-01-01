Dundee Planning Ahead 2025: Dark Blues stadium decision and ‘super-school’ completion

A long-awaited decision on plans for a new Dundee FC stadium could be made in a matter of weeks.

The Dark Blues hierarchy are hopeful the planning in principle application for a new stadium at Camperdown will be heard by the council’s planning committee in January.

The committee is scheduled to meet on the Monday the 13th.

If it is not on the agenda for this meeting, the earliest date it could be heard would be February 10.

Dundee FC are looking to build a 12,500 seater stadium next to the Kingsway on the edge of Camperdown Park.

A wider “sport and entertainment campus” is also planned which will include a 1,000-plus multi-use event space, a 120-room hotel and a residential housing development.

A planning in principle application was submitted to Dundee City Council in February.

If councillors approve this, the club will still need to submit a full application before work on the development will start.

Site 6 office block

Work on a new £26 million office block at Dundee Waterfront is expected to be completed in April.

James Thomson House is taking up a plot on Site 6 next to the existing Social Security Scotland offices at Agnes Husband House.

Construction began on the 52,600 sq. ft site in November 2023.

An earlier planning application lodged for the proposals detailed how it will include canopies on the street to provide shelter for “cafés, dining, meeting and browsing”.

A roof top terrace and 26 parking spaces were also included in the plan.

It is expected up to 400 workers will eventually move in when the site is completed.

Street food market

A decision is expected early in the year on plans to redevelop a former Dundee jute mill into the city’s first street food venue.

Mill Market is a project developed by Andy Prior and his team and will be located in the old Tay Works mill on Brown Street.

St Andrews entrepreneurs Sam and Kate Carter-Larg, owners of the popular Cheesy Toast Shack, are also involved.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council in October seeking planning permission for the development.

It is proposed the venue will operate seven days a week and will have space for up to 200 people.

Keiller Centre redevelopment

A full planning application seeking permission to demolish the Keiller Centre and create a new city centre development in its place is expected to be submitted in spring.

The new owners of the shopping complex, Dundee 1881 Limited, unveiled the plans in December.

They are looking to raze the existing building to create the new ‘Keiller Quarter’, a mix of student accommodation, commercial space and a public realm.

Two public consultation events will be held – one on January 29 and another on February 27 – seeking people’s views on the plans.

The Keiller Centre opened in 1979 but has since seen decades of decline.

East End Community Campus

Meanwhile, Dundee’s new £100m ‘super-school’ is scheduled to open to pupils in August.

Plans for the merger between Craigie High School and Braeview Academy were first approved in October 2022 and construction began in spring the following year.

When completed it will be the city’s first ‘flagship’ community campus and will include a music and drama centre, a café, a library and “fantastic” sports facilities.

Former Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian has been chosen to lead the school when it opens later this year.

Live House

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate is in the process of being transformed into an entertainment and conference complex called LiveHouse.

When completed it will be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland, behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The transformation is being carried out in stages – with phase one seeing the creation of a state-of-the-art music venue and events space.

Further works are expected this year to expand the multi-purpose campus.