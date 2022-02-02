David Goodwillie: ‘Disgusted’ Raith legend Steve McAnespie asks to be removed from club hall of fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

David Goodwillie: ‘Disgusted’ Raith legend Steve McAnespie asks to be removed from club hall of fame

By Alasdair Clark
February 2 2022, 7.36pm Updated: February 3 2022, 9.40am
Steve McAnespie in action for Bolton.
Steve McAnespie in action for Bolton.

One of Raith Rovers’ footballing legends Steve McAnespie has demanded the club remove him from its hall of fame.

McAnespie, who played in the Rovers team that won the 1994 Scottish League Cup, said he had been left “disgusted” by the club’s decision to sign disgraced striker David Goodwillie.

The Raith Supporters Trust said the former defender has asked his lawyers to write to Raith Rovers asking for his name to removed from the hall of fame.

“I am disgusted. Disgusted by the signing of that player by the club I love,” the Raith legend said in a statement issued through the supporters’ group.

The move to sign Goodwillie, who was branded a rapist by a judge in 2017 during a civil court action, has prompted a wave of resignations and fan fury.

David Goodwillie at Stark's Park
David Goodwillie at Stark’s Park on Tuesday night.

McAnespie said: “My lawyer is issuing a statement today, it needs more of our guys to make a stand. I have a daughter and we all have females in our life.

“The club statement was embarrassing, whoever wrote it needs to step down and apologise.

“I’m beyond livid.

“So many Raith fans are like me disgusted. They are stopping giving money to the club and many have contributed instead to the fundraiser for Rape Crisis Scotland helpline.

“Supporting all victims of this sort of act, victims who will be upset and appalled by events at Starks Park.”

Raith Rovers legend ‘livid’

“The fans, the volunteers, all those who have felt forced to step away or resign deserve better than this.

“Like so many who love the Rovers, I am horrified and deeply upset by this episode.

“I’m withdrawing my Hall of Fame membership with a heavy heart. I can’t be involved with an organisation that excuses that sort of behaviour.”

Raith Rovers' Coca Cola Cup heroes of 1994 celebrate legendary final win over Celtic.
Raith Rovers’ Coca Cola Cup heroes of 1994 celebrate legendary final win over Celtic.

Following his retirement from Scottish football, McAnespie moved to the United States where he coached several US teams.

He said: “I’ve coached here in the USA since 2002 with boys, girls and young people at every age group.

“I’ve coached several women who’ve gone on to play for the USA. I have been involved in football all my working life promoting being both better players and better people.

“We are role models. Young people look to football players and clubs for examples of how to play, [how] to act, and to live.

“I know and understand how important a club’s reputation is,” he said.

Starks Park.
Starks Park.

McAnespie holds the record for the highest transfer fee ever received by the club for a player after Bolton Wanderers paid £900,000 in September 1995.

Raith Rovers have defended the decision to sign Goodwillie, saying his footballing ability was their “foremost consideration” while acknowledging the differing view among fans.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier