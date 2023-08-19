Two teenagers seriously injured in crash in North Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two teenagers seriously injured in crash in North Fife

The crash happened at the Forgan roundabout on Friday evening bringing the total number of people killed or seriously injured on Fife roads this week to six

By Lindsey Hamilton
Two vehicles have crashed at the Forgan roundabout in Fife
Police closed the road heading towards the roundabout. Image Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Two teenagers have been seriously injured in a two-car crash in North Fife.

The incident happened on the A914 near to the Forgan roundabout at around 7pm on Friday.

A 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy, who were in the same car, are both in hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other car did not require to go to hospital.

Appeal for witnesses after Fife crash

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses to the crash or for anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing following a serious crash on the A914 near to the Forgan roundabout in Fife.

“The incident happened around 6.50pm on Friday and involved a grey Peugeot 207 and a white VW Polo.

“Emergency services attended and a 14-year-old boy, the passenger in the Peugeot, sustained critical injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“The driver, an 18-year-old man, was also taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.”

Two vehicle crash north Fife
The road at St Michaels was also closed. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

The spokesperson added: “”The driver of the Polo, a 35-year-old man, was checked by the Scottish Ambulance Service and did not require hospital treatment.”

The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened around 2am on Saturday.

The Tay Bridge was closed after the crash to allow emergency vehicles to get to the scene and for patient transportation to hospital and was opened a short time later.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing for witnesses.

“If you were in the area around the time and saw what happened then please get in touch as your information could be important.

“Likewise, if you were driving and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation please make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3450 of Friday, 18 August, 2023.

Three killed and three seriously injured on Fife roads this week

The crash is the latest in Fife this week which have left three people killed and three seriously injured.

A man and a woman were killed and a third person seriously injured in a motorbike crash  on the A914 between Balmullo and Dairsie in Fife on Monday.

Meantime a woman died in a road crash near Crossgates in Fife, involving a car and articulated lorry, also on Monday.

