Two teenagers seriously injured in crash in North Fife

Two teenagers have been seriously injured in a two-car crash in North Fife.

The incident happened on the A914 near to the Forgan roundabout at around 7pm on Friday.

A 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy, who were in the same car, are both in hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other car did not require to go to hospital.

Appeal for witnesses after Fife crash

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses to the crash or for anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing following a serious crash on the A914 near to the Forgan roundabout in Fife.

“The incident happened around 6.50pm on Friday and involved a grey Peugeot 207 and a white VW Polo.

“Emergency services attended and a 14-year-old boy, the passenger in the Peugeot, sustained critical injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“The driver, an 18-year-old man, was also taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.”

The spokesperson added: “”The driver of the Polo, a 35-year-old man, was checked by the Scottish Ambulance Service and did not require hospital treatment.”

The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened around 2am on Saturday.

The Tay Bridge was closed after the crash to allow emergency vehicles to get to the scene and for patient transportation to hospital and was opened a short time later.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing for witnesses.

“If you were in the area around the time and saw what happened then please get in touch as your information could be important.

“Likewise, if you were driving and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation please make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3450 of Friday, 18 August, 2023.

Three killed and three seriously injured on Fife roads this week

The crash is the latest in Fife this week which have left three people killed and three seriously injured.

A man and a woman were killed and a third person seriously injured in a motorbike crash on the A914 between Balmullo and Dairsie in Fife on Monday.

Meantime a woman died in a road crash near Crossgates in Fife, involving a car and articulated lorry, also on Monday.