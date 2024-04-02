Kirkcaldy taxi rank future to be investigated amid evening parking row

Fife Council is to consider the future of a Kirkcaldy taxi rank at the centre of an evening parking furore.

Officers say they will investigate whether the Hunter Street rank is still needed following calls for it to be decommissioned.

The town centre rank has not been used by taxis since Tesco and The Postings shopping centre were torn down more than a year ago.

However, 10 members of a Kirkcaldy choir were astonished to receive tickets for parking in it at night on March 21.

And MSP David Torrance was among several people who questioned the need for ongoing restrictions there.

The council’s transportation manager Susan Keenlyside has now offered a glimmer of hope.

She said: “Decommissioning a taxi rank needs to follow a formal process, including consultation with the local taxi association.

“For the time being, the restrictions on Hunter Street will remain in place while we investigate if it’s still needed.”

‘Make it easier for people to park’

Mr Torrance welcomed the response but has again hit out at the recent spate of evening parking tickets in Kirkcaldy.

“It’s definitely promising,” he said.

“Anything that encourages people into the town centre at night is to be welcomed.

“Make it easier for people to park and they’ll spend time and money in the town centre.”

The SNP MSP added: “Politicians of all political persuasions are trying to regenerate the town centre.

“But Fife Council is definitely using it as a revenue earner when it comes to parking. I don’t care what anybody says.”

Evening parking patrols ‘not just focused on Kirkcaldy’

Two members of Mr Torrance’s scout group received £60 penalty notices at 9pm last Thursday.

One was parked on double yellow lines while loading tents for a weekend camp.

He said he has since been contacted by several parents who received tickets while dropping children off for evening lessons at Kirkcaldy swimming pool.

And Kings Theatre audience members have also been hit.

Ms Keenlyside said parking attendants carry out occasional evening patrols as part of their regular duties.

This is especially the case if concerns are raised about parking.

She added: “The evening patrols are not just focused on Kirkcaldy.”