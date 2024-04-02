Kirkcaldy taxi rank future to be investigated amid evening parking row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy taxi rank future to be investigated amid evening parking row

Several people have received tickets for parking in the disused rank.

By Claire Warrender
Cars were ticketed for parking at the Hunter Street taxi rank in Kirkcaldy in the evening
10 people were targeted at a disused taxi rank. Image: Supplied.

Fife Council is to consider the future of a Kirkcaldy taxi rank at the centre of an evening parking furore.

Officers say they will investigate whether the Hunter Street rank is still needed following calls for it to be decommissioned.

The town centre rank has not been used by taxis since Tesco and The Postings shopping centre were torn down more than a year ago.

The Hunter Street taxi rank before Tesco closed in 2015
The Hunter Street taxi rank was busy before Tesco closed in 2015.

However, 10 members of a Kirkcaldy choir were astonished to receive tickets for parking in it at night on March 21.

And MSP David Torrance was among several people who questioned the need for ongoing restrictions there.

The council’s transportation manager Susan Keenlyside has now offered a glimmer of hope.

She said: “Decommissioning a taxi rank needs to follow a formal process, including consultation with the local taxi association.

“For the time being, the restrictions on Hunter Street will remain in place while we investigate if it’s still needed.”

‘Make it easier for people to park’

Mr Torrance welcomed the response but has again hit out at the recent spate of evening parking tickets in Kirkcaldy.

“It’s definitely promising,” he said.

“Anything that encourages people into the town centre at night is to be welcomed.

David Torrance MSP
Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance has criticised evening parking tickets. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

“Make it easier for people to park and they’ll spend time and money in the town centre.”

The SNP MSP added: “Politicians of all political persuasions are trying to regenerate the town centre.

“But Fife Council is definitely using it as a revenue earner when it comes to parking. I don’t care what anybody says.”

Evening parking patrols ‘not just focused on Kirkcaldy’

Two members of Mr Torrance’s scout group received £60 penalty notices at 9pm last Thursday.

One was parked on double yellow lines while loading tents for a weekend camp.

He said he has since been contacted by several parents who received tickets while dropping children off for evening lessons at Kirkcaldy swimming pool.

And Kings Theatre audience members have also been hit.

Ms Keenlyside said parking attendants carry out occasional evening patrols as part of their regular duties.

This is especially the case if concerns are raised about parking.

She added: “The evening patrols are not just focused on Kirkcaldy.”

Conversation