Perth & Kinross

Perth artist whose work was threatened with removal now sees art projected on to church walls

By Anita Diouri
January 11 2022, 7.15am Updated: January 11 2022, 9.57am
Ian Imrie
Ian Cuthbert Imrie. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

An artist who once threatened to sue Perth and Kinross Council if they removed his work has been granted permission to showcase his art in the city centre.

Octogenarian Ian Cuthbert Imrie ran into trouble after installing a rock star trilogy on a Mill Street building without consent in 2018.

He was ordered to take it down or pay for planning permission.

However, he is now showing off a range of his work on St Paul’s Church every evening this week with the full backing of the council.

Ian Imrie
Ian Imrie. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. 

Despite his initial scepticism, Mr Imrie – who has also painted a mural at Perth Prison – decided to go ahead after encouragement from friends.

And now, for the next week, passers-by will be able to enjoy just some of his artistic portraits and landscapes projected onto the church’s walls.

It comes after a permanent projector was installed as part of St Paul’s regeneration last year to show off local talent and promote events.

‘I’m a bit apprehensive’

Mr Imrie, 83, submitted a range of his works to the council.

But he let the local authority decide which should be included in the projections.

“There will be self-portraits and a range of artworks like landscapes and portraits onto the wall,” he said.

“I’m a bit apprehensive, it’s a very rough wall.

Ian Imrie
Ian Cuthbert Imrie with the projections. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. 

“It will be interesting to see what the reaction will be from the people of Perth.”

“When I was approached by the council I resisted, but friends encouraged me to go ahead.”

Mr Imrie says he adds the element of surprise to his work when putting it up around Perth.

He added: “Most creative people think out of the box.

“It’s the shock when people turn the corner and say ‘Oh, what’s that?’”

Popular yet controversial

Despite being popular with many visitors to Perth, his artwork has previously sparked controversy with Perth and Kinross Council when he installed artwork without planning permission.

In 2018, the local authority ordered him to remove his rock star trilogy or pay for the permission.

Ian Cuthbert Imrie
Ian Imrie with the rock star trilogy. Picture: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. 

The piece – which depicted John Lennon, Michael Jackson and David Bowie – was installed on Mill Street.

But Mr Imrie remained adamant he would not remove them.

“If they put a finger on them, I will sue,” he said.

“The whole point of street art is to bring it to people who might not normally go to museums and galleries.”

Perth Prison mural

And among some of his most recent work was a 40ft memorial to veterans of WWI, WWII and the war in Afghanistan at HMP Perth.

He was approached by the governor of Perth Prison to create the artwork to feature in a remembrance garden.

Ian Cuthbert Imrie
Ian Imrie outside HMP Perth. Picture: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. 

The mural was painted as a backdrop to the garden in time for Remembrance Day last year.

Having served in the forces in Germany for two years, Mr Imrie described the task as an “honour”.

