Staff anger at £750k Bell’s Sports Centre refurbishment amid six-year pay freeze claims

Perth leisure staff have criticised a £750,000 refurbishment of the Bell’s Sports Centre when they have barely had a pay rise in six years.

Live Active Leisure workers say their salaries have increased by just 1% since 2016, despite the soaring cost of living.

And they have called for the money earmarked for the major works to be diverted to their pay packets.

Live Active Leisure (LAL) is a trust which provides sports facilities in Perth and Kinross on a not-for-profit basis.

It employs around 300 people and says its staff are it’s greatest asset, despite the financial challenges it faces.

Chief executive Paul Cromwell hopes the upgrade at Bells will help address those challenges and bring in extra revenue.

And he said no decision had been made on this year’s pay awards.

Claims trust ‘isn’t supporting staff’

However, more than a dozen workers contacted us to complain about their pay and the planned refurbishment.

They asked to remain anonymous amid fears for their jobs.

But they said: “Inflation is at a 30 year high, there are energy bills increases of 54% and National Insurance increasing in April, and staff are receiving the same salary as 2016.

“£750,000 on a fitness gym that Perth doesn’t want or need isn’t supporting staff.

“Staff were not, at any point, consulted on this project either.”

Other campaigners have already urged LAL and Perth and Kinross Council to halt the scheme.

The plan would see 100 workout stations moved from Live Active Rodney to Bell’s Sports Centre.

But it would mean the loss of the building’s coaching hall, which is used by several organisations.

‘Staff are our greatest asset’

Mr Cromwell said: “We recognise that the dedicated, passionate and skilled staff of Live Active Leisure are our greatest asset.

“This is reflected in the fact that since 2018 we are proud to be an accredited real Living Wage employer, following a process involving significant investment from the company.”

He said the company had been operating in a difficult financial environment for a few years.

And he said staff had been regularly kept informed of the situation.

Mr Cromwell added: “Covid-19 has exacerbated these challenges.

“Throughout the pandemic our number one priority has always been our staff, all of whom were supported financially and offered a flexible approach to work, despite our venues and services being closed for long periods.

“Decisions on pay awards are made by our board of directors prior to the start of each financial year.

“This process is not yet complete, therefore the suggestion that colleagues have been informed there will not be any award this year is not accurate.

“The redevelopment of Bell’s Sports Centre is a proactive response to the current challenges faced by the company.

“And it will deliver recurring financial benefits, helping to secure our services and workforce.

“Those staff directly affected by the development have been, and continue to be, consulted.”