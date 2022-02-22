Team Muirhead: What’s next for the Winter Olympic gold medallists?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been a whirlwind for Eve Muirhead and the curling team as they prepare to arrive back in Scotland on Tuesday evening.

For the Team GB stars, it’s been an exciting couple of days as the nation cheered them on.

Not even two hours after landing at Heathrow, they shared their joy with the nation on BBC’s The One Show.

And the competition is not yet over as they still have a couple of tournaments left this season.

They will compete in both the Scottish Mixed Doubles Championships in Perth and the Grand Slams in Canada.

And afterwards they will be looking forward to some well-earned rest and a long summer.

Looking forward to home cooking

The team’s triumphant return to Scotland on Tuesday evening is something Eve’s family are very excited for.

They are excited to catch up in person after barely seeing her since Christmas.

Her father Gordon Muirhead said: “I don’t think it has sunk in yet. When we see them it’ll feel more real.

“We have only seen Eve for about an hour since Christmas.

“She is desperate to get home to some home cooking.

“She said the food out there was quite bland but not as bad as it’s been made out.

“They have a photoshoot in Edinburgh on Thursday and the Scottish Mixed Doubles in Perth in a couple of weeks.

“And in about April time there’s the Grand Slams in Canada but that’s about it.”

He added: “She said she was knackered when I spoke to her.

“And it’s a ton of jet lag as well – it’s about an 11 or 12 hour flight.

“But the adrenaline was keeping them going.”

‘I’m very proud of these four girls’

Despite being exhausted, the team is still riding the high of their win and are proud of their achievement.

And they have inspired a new generation to give curling a spin, with the ice rink in teammate Hailey Duff’s hometown of Forfar offering taster sessions.

Speaking on The One Show, Eve said: “Sometimes you don’t know whether your dream of winning that gold medal will come true and thankfully it has.

“I’m very proud of these four girls sitting next to me and to stand on that podium with them – it was such a great moment.

“We’re all looking forward to a long summer and I’m sure a sunny holiday as well.”