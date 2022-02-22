Team Muirhead: What’s next for the Winter Olympic gold medallists?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Team Muirhead: What’s next for the Winter Olympic gold medallists?

By Anita Diouri
February 22 2022, 5.05pm Updated: February 22 2022, 6.00pm
Team GB curling
Gold Medallists Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

It has been a whirlwind for Eve Muirhead and the curling team as they prepare to arrive back in Scotland on Tuesday evening.

For the Team GB stars, it’s been an exciting couple of days as the nation cheered them on.

Not even two hours after landing at Heathrow, they shared their joy with the nation on BBC’s The One Show.

And the competition is not yet over as they still have a couple of tournaments left this season.

Great Britain's Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate with their gold medals.
They will compete in both the Scottish Mixed Doubles Championships in Perth and the Grand Slams in Canada.

And afterwards they will be looking forward to some well-earned rest and a long summer.

Looking forward to home cooking

The team’s triumphant return to Scotland on Tuesday evening is something Eve’s family are very excited for.

They are excited to catch up in person after barely seeing her since Christmas.

Her father Gordon Muirhead said: “I don’t think it has sunk in yet. When we see them it’ll feel more real.

“We have only seen Eve for about an hour since Christmas.

“She is desperate to get home to some home cooking.

“She said the food out there was quite bland but not as bad as it’s been made out.

Eve Muirhead
Eve Muirhead. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

“They have a photoshoot in Edinburgh on Thursday and the Scottish Mixed Doubles in Perth in a couple of weeks.

“And in about April time there’s the Grand Slams in Canada but that’s about it.”

He added: “She said she was knackered when I spoke to her.

“And it’s a ton of jet lag as well – it’s about an 11 or 12 hour flight.

“But the adrenaline was keeping them going.”

‘I’m very proud of these four girls’

Despite being exhausted, the team is still riding the high of their win and are proud of their achievement.

And they have inspired a new generation to give curling a spin, with the ice rink in teammate Hailey Duff’s hometown of Forfar offering taster sessions.

Speaking on The One Show, Eve said: “Sometimes you don’t know whether your dream of winning that gold medal will come true and thankfully it has.

“I’m very proud of these four girls sitting next to me and to stand on that podium with them – it was such a great moment.

“We’re all looking forward to a long summer and I’m sure a sunny holiday as well.”

Hailey Duff: The shy Forfar schoolgirl whose steely determination made her a gold medal-winning Angus history-maker

