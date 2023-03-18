Enchanted Forest donation helps rescue casualty in Killiecrankie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Enchanted Forest donation helps rescue casualty in Killiecrankie

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
March 18 2023, 5.52am
Tayside Mountain Rescue volunteers with the vehicle. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue.
A donation from the Enchanted Forest Community Trust has helped rescue a person needing emergency treatment in Killiecrankie.

Proceeds from the annual light show, which takes place in Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods every autumn, go to a number of local causes.

One of these is a £10,000 donation to Tayside Mountain Rescue (TMR), which has helped the charity fund a custom-built Ford Ranger.

The all-terrain emergency vehicle, based in Aberfeldy, has been used to save lives on a number of occasions since being purchased in December 2021.

Its most recent deployment was on Sunday, March 12, when an emergency call was made to help a casualty with a suspected broken ankle in the Killiecrankie area.

TMR volunteers assisted the ambulance service with the packaging and extraction of the casualty.

Vehicle used ‘numerous times’

It also proved invaluable in a search on Ben Lawers in early January, says Paul Russell, TMR operational team leader.

He said: “The vehicle was deployed with two team members who located the casualty by driving up a track and then locating the casualty from there.

“If we didn’t have the vehicle it would have been a long walk for team members to the casualty’s location which would have delayed any treatment.

“The vehicle has been used numerous times since it was purchased and has definitely proved its worth in terms of operational effectiveness.”

More than 120 community groups helped

The fund was set up by the Enchanted Forest Community Trust in 2015 to redistribute the proceeds from the annual event to the local area.

Since then it has donated more than £270,000 to more than 120 local community groups, projects and charities.

A £5,000 donation helped Pitlochry Festival Theatre navigate Covid restrictions. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Beneficiaries include the following:

  • Pitlochry Festival Theatre received £5,000 during Covid restrictions. This money aided the delivery of online and outdoor participation activities.
  • The Birks Cinema Trust in Aberfeldy was given £5,000 in 2020. This helped the group move community activities online and aided the delivery of three drive-in cinema events and three musical events.
  • Pitlochry in Bloom was handed £500 in 2022 to help the group expand and maintain its summer floral displays, hanging baskets, feature beds and spring and summer bulb planting. The fund also helped facilitate litter picking and path clearing.

Apply for funding

The trust has launched its 2023 community fund and is now accepting applications from registered charities in Highland Perthshire.

Successful applicants will be asked to provide a report to the trust on how they have used the money in relation to their request.

To download an application form visit the Enchanted Forest website.

Completed application forms should be returned no later than March 31 2023.

