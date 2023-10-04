Heroic Scone fireman commended for saving eight people while off-duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heroic Scone fireman commended for saving eight people while off-duty

Ryan Witkowski, who is part of the White Watch at Perth Community Fire Station, received a Brave@Heart award on Tuesday evening.

By Chloe Burrell
Scone fireman Ryan Witkowski.
Scone fireman Ryan Witkowski has received a Brave@Heart award. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A Perthshire fireman who rescued eight people from a building while off-duty has been awarded for his bravery.

Ryan Witkowski from Scone received a Brave@Heart award and the St Andrews Award Medal at a ceremony on Tuesday at Edinburgh Castle.

Ryan, who is part of the White Watch at Perth Community Fire Station, was returning home from an event with his family last June when he noticed smoke billowing from a tenement block.

He went to investigate and came across a well-developed blaze on the top floor of a three-storey building.

The firefighter alerted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and four appliances were sent to the scene.

He quickly began to evacuate the building and led eight people to safety ensuring that nobody was injured or trapped.

He remained on scene until the first appliance arrived.

Left to right: Chief officer Ross Haggart, WC John Connell and his wife Claire, Ryan Witkowski and assistant chief officer David Farries at the Brave@Heart awards in Edinburgh.
Left to right: Chief officer Ross Haggart, WC John Connell and his wife Claire, Ryan Witkowski and assistant chief officer David Farries at the Brave@Heart awards in Edinburgh. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

After receiving the award, Ryan said: “It just felt normal to respond because of my role as a firefighter, but it was difficult for my family who were there with me at the time of the incident.

Scone fireman commended for bravery

“It was an honour to receive both awards at the ceremony, and was even more special as it was my first time in Edinburgh Castle.”

The awards recognise acts of heroism across Scotland, with nominations made by the emergency services.

Winners are selected by an independent panel.

First Minister Humza Yousaf was among those in attendance at the ceremony.

On Ryan getting the award, SFRS’ chief officer Ross Haggart said: “It’s without doubt that Ryan’s decisive actions on the night, whilst off duty, led to the successful rescue of eight people from the affected flat block.

“His courage and selflessness in helping others has been rightly recognised.”

PC George Taylor, who was killed in 1976 by an escaped prisoner who had been in jail for a shooting at a Dundee school, was also honoured at the event.

