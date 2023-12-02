Popular Crieff beauty spot set for major path upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Crieff beauty spot set for major path upgrade

Crieff Community Trust is planning an 'active travel route' from Lady Mary’s Walk to Turretbank Wood.

By Morag Lindsay
People walking through trees at Lady Mary's Walk Crieff
Lady Mary's Walk is much loved by locals and visitors to Crieff.

Crieff volunteers are hoping to breathe new life into the town’s disused railway by opening it up to walkers and cyclists.

The plan is to create a new off-road link from Lady Mary’s Walk to Turretbank Wood.

The proposed active travel route would be suitable for people of all abilities.

And it could make use of sections of the town’s long-closed railway line.

Crieff Community Trust is behind the scheme.

It has submitted a planning application to Perth and Kinross Council.

Disused railway bridge at Turretbank Wood, Crieff
The plan could make use of part of the old railway line at Turretbank Wood. Image: Alan Rowan.

The volunteer group wants to upgrade the existing track and design in new features to link the Oakbank community with MacRosty Park via Turretbank Wood.

A 3D model, created by local company NeilsArt, is currently on display in the Drummond Arms display shop on Crieff High Street.

Locals are being urged to view the proposed design and route for themselves.

Jim Anderson of Crieff Community Trust said: “This new active travel path will improve access for all and will be an important element in our local path network.”

Map showing the location of the proposed active travel route between Turretbank Wood and Lady Mary's Walk.
Map showing the location of the proposed active travel route. Image: Crieff Community Trust.

Lady Mary’s Walk is popular with locals and visitors to Crieff.

The tree-lined route runs on the banks of the River Earn. It is named after Lady Mary Murray, whose family were local landowners in the early 19th century.

Turretbank Wood sits alongside the Turret Burn, between Mungall Park and Lady Mary’s Walk.

It was formerly known as Acorn Dell and was bought for the community in 2012..

Lady Mary’s Walk latest in 10 years of plans

The plans have emerged after Crieff Community Trust recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The group has spearheaded a number of initiatives in the town, including the ongoing Drummond Arms regeneration.

The Crieff landmark has lain empty for years. There are plans to turn it into a boutique hotel.

The trust is currently running Santa’s Post Office in Crieff Town Hall.

Three children writing on paper with pencils in Crieff's Santa's Post Office
Children write their letters at the opening of Crieff’s Santa’s Post Office last weekend. image: Jane Maher .

It is also leading the £82,000 restoration of the B-listed Murray Fountain in James Square, Crieff.

The new active travel route is being designed by Transport Planning and Engineering consultancy.

The project is supported by local landowners Sir Brian and Lady Elizabeth Souter and Perth and Kinross Council and funded by The Ian Findlay Path Fund.

The £1.5 million fund supports the improvement of local paths and is named in memory of Ian Findlay CBE, the former chief executive of Paths for All, who died in March 2021.

