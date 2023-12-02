Popular Crieff beauty spot set for major path upgrade

Crieff volunteers are hoping to breathe new life into the town’s disused railway by opening it up to walkers and cyclists.

The plan is to create a new off-road link from Lady Mary’s Walk to Turretbank Wood.

The proposed active travel route would be suitable for people of all abilities.

And it could make use of sections of the town’s long-closed railway line.

Crieff Community Trust is behind the scheme.

It has submitted a planning application to Perth and Kinross Council.

The volunteer group wants to upgrade the existing track and design in new features to link the Oakbank community with MacRosty Park via Turretbank Wood.

A 3D model, created by local company NeilsArt, is currently on display in the Drummond Arms display shop on Crieff High Street.

Locals are being urged to view the proposed design and route for themselves.

Jim Anderson of Crieff Community Trust said: “This new active travel path will improve access for all and will be an important element in our local path network.”

Lady Mary’s Walk is popular with locals and visitors to Crieff.

The tree-lined route runs on the banks of the River Earn. It is named after Lady Mary Murray, whose family were local landowners in the early 19th century.

Turretbank Wood sits alongside the Turret Burn, between Mungall Park and Lady Mary’s Walk.

It was formerly known as Acorn Dell and was bought for the community in 2012..

Lady Mary’s Walk latest in 10 years of plans

The plans have emerged after Crieff Community Trust recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The group has spearheaded a number of initiatives in the town, including the ongoing Drummond Arms regeneration.

The Crieff landmark has lain empty for years. There are plans to turn it into a boutique hotel.

The trust is currently running Santa’s Post Office in Crieff Town Hall.

It is also leading the £82,000 restoration of the B-listed Murray Fountain in James Square, Crieff.

The new active travel route is being designed by Transport Planning and Engineering consultancy.

The project is supported by local landowners Sir Brian and Lady Elizabeth Souter and Perth and Kinross Council and funded by The Ian Findlay Path Fund.

The £1.5 million fund supports the improvement of local paths and is named in memory of Ian Findlay CBE, the former chief executive of Paths for All, who died in March 2021.