Perth car dealership forced to move from premises after ‘non-suspicious’ fire

A Perth car group has applied for a temporary showroom after a fire broke out at the firm.

A blaze began at Cameron Motor Group’s Volkswagen dealership on Dunkeld Road back in October.

George Malcolm, group managing director of Cameron Motor Group, confirmed that the damage was to the workshop and parts department.

Police remained at the scene until the next day – but it has not yet been confirmed what the cause of the fire was.

However, Police Scotland has confirmed that the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

In the meantime, the group has applied for temporary accommodation to house a showroom and canteen.

Cameron Motor Group says this is needed due to having to decant from the fire-hit premises.

The permission being sought is for three years and will allow the group to continue trading whilst the damage is being repaired at their Volkswagen dealership.

The proposed site is currently used as a secondhand car display for the group’s other franchise Perth Audi.

Perth and Kinross Council will review the showroom application in the coming weeks.