Perth car dealership forced to move from premises after ‘non-suspicious’ fire

A blaze broke out at Cameron Motor Group's Volkswagen dealership on Dunkeld Road back in October.

By Chloe Burrell
Fire crews tackled the blaze at Cameron Motor Group in Perth in October.
The fire broke out at Cameron Motor Group on Dunkeld Road in October. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Perth car group has applied for a temporary showroom after a fire broke out at the firm.

A blaze began at Cameron Motor Group’s Volkswagen dealership on Dunkeld Road back in October.

George Malcolm, group managing director of Cameron Motor Group, confirmed that the damage was to the workshop and parts department.

Police remained at the scene until the next day – but it has not yet been confirmed what the cause of the fire was.

Cameron's car dealership fire
Police were on the scene the day after the fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

However, Police Scotland has confirmed that the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

In the meantime, the group has applied for temporary accommodation to house a showroom and canteen.

Cameron Motor Group says this is needed due to having to decant from the fire-hit premises.

The permission being sought is for three years and will allow the group to continue trading whilst the damage is being repaired at their Volkswagen dealership.

The proposed site is currently used as a secondhand car display for the group’s other franchise Perth Audi.

Perth and Kinross Council will review the showroom application in the coming weeks.

