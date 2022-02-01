Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

5 ways cost of living is increasing in Scotland as energy bill rise looms

By Alasdair Clark
February 1 2022, 11.17am Updated: February 1 2022, 2.29pm
cost of living scotland
Five ways your bills could increase in 2022.

It is feared foodbank use in Scotland could soar amid warnings energy bills could rise by as much as 50%.

Citizens Advice Scotland has issued a warning about the impact of lifting the energy price cap in the UK.

But the expected increase in energy prices is only one of the ways many Scots’ bills are expected to rise, with food costs also soaring.

Take a look at five ways your bills could rise in 2022 below.

Food costs soar

Government estimates published in January show food costs in the UK rose by around 4.8% in the 12 months leading up to December 2021.

The calculation looks at the price of a theoretical basket of everyday groceries and looks at how much the price rises month on month.

But some food poverty campaigners have pointed out that this measurement doesn’t adequately show how inflation hits the poorest.

Groceries are more expensive than ever.

Food writer and activist Jack Monroe went viral online after showing how prices for cheaper food products have soared.

Energy bills

Energy prices are likely to rise by as much as 51% from April after the UK Government lifts the current price cap.

Around 60% of homes currently benefit from the price cap, meaning the majority are likely to see their bills increase.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis says the change could add as much as £600 a year to household bills.

Citizens Advice Scotland warned the change could see foodbank use soar, with many people using their service seeking advice on utilities.

Chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “We are facing a nightmare scenario in the spring as the rising cost of living and increases in energy bills collide with flat or falling incomes.

Gas bills are set to increase from April

“People are holding on by their fingertips, they can’t afford a big rise in bills with no support, some sort of emergency action from the government is essential.”

Transport costs climb

Getting to and from work is also becoming more expensive, both for people who use public transport and those who drive.

From late January, both peak and off-peak regulated fares on all ScotRail services increased by 3.8%.

Fuel prices are also climbing, with motorists paying record prices for petrol and diesel.

Average petrol prices stood at 145.8 pence per litre in December 2021, the highest ever recorded, compared with 114.1 pence per litre 12 months earlier.

Housing costs increase across Scotland

New analysis by industry experts suggests average rents in Scotland have risen by over 5% in the last year to £869.

Average rental prices for new tenancies has risen from £666 in January 2020 to £738 in December 2021.

Thomas Ashdown, managing director of Citylets, suggested the number of rental properties on the market was down two-thirds on the same period three years ago.

Taxes

The UK Government has announced an increase in National Insurance contribution will go ahead this year, meaning people will pay more from their salary towards to NHS and social care.

The rate for employees will rise from 12% to 13.25% on incomes of £9,880 to £50,270 a year, and from 2% to 3.25% on anything earned over that.

It means someone earning £25,000 a year would around £130 per month extra in National Insurance than they do now.

Dundee-based bereavement charity says Covid sparked funeral poverty rise

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier