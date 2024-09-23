Eljamel inquiry spin doctor role created and salary revealed ahead of NHS Tayside surgeon probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Eljamel inquiry spin doctor role created and salary revealed ahead of NHS Tayside surgeon probe

The public inquiry is hiring a communications chief for up to four years.

By Justin Bowie
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.

The Eljamel inquiry is advertising for a top spin doctor who could be paid up to £54,000 a year.

The media specialist will head up the public probe’s communications team for nearly four years and the successful candidate could start next month.

It comes after the inquiry published its terms of reference, setting out the crucial questions it intends to ask once underway.

The investigation, ordered in 2023 after years of campaigning by victims and The Courier, will look at why disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel was able to get away with harming patients for so long.

And the probe’s top spin doctor will closely advise inquiry chair Lord Weir and senior counsel Jamie Dawson KC about how to handle media relations.

Salary scale for Eljamel role

They will be expected to “raise awareness” of the inquiry and present the “key messages” to the public about work being done.

The duties of the spin doctor – who will be paid at least £45,000 a year – also includes running a website outlining the latest developments in the probe while liaising with journalists.

Eljamel patients will be able to attend a meeting in Dundee on October 7 to give their thoughts on the key questions the inquiry plans to ask.

Eljamel worked in Dundee for nearly two decades.

A further virtual meeting will be held three days later.

Earlier this year we revealed the probe is set to be the “most complex” in Scotland’s history.

The advertised position states the new spin doctor will support work being done to finalise the draft terms of reference.

The deadline of applications is September 25.

More from Politics

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon hold copies of the White Paper in November 2013. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP should be begging for forgiveness over IndyRef
19
The Corah family from Nottingham enjoying a fish supper while on holiday in Anstruther in 2018. Dad Peter, Ethan (4), Sam (7) and mum Helen. But should they face a tourist tax? Image: DC Thomson
Should East Neuk of Fife visitors be forced to pay a tourist tax?
13
Fife Council SNP leader David Alexander.
Tributes as long-standing Fife SNP councillor steps down as opposition leader
Ninewells Hospital Dundee
ALASDAIR CLARK: Why I changed my mind on downgrade of Dundee and Fife neonatal…
2
SNP justice chief Angela Constance. Image: DC Thomson.
Angry Eljamel patients slate SNP justice chief for dodging questions over six-year police investigation
4
photo shows a large crowd of independence supporters waving saltires outside Perth Concert Hall.
Debate: Would you change how you voted in the 2014 independence referendum?
29
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: SNP needs football-style rebuild – including crucial Stephen Flynn change and new…
8
SNP activists hold a rally on Dundee Law to mark the one-year countdown to the Scottish independence referendum
Why did Dundee become the 'Yes City' 10 years ago today?
8
Serena Cowdy is running to become an SNP MP. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee SNP veteran Stewart Hosie reacts to Angus councillor wife's shock party resignation
4
Michael Marra MSP Dundee Labour
Dundee-based Labour MSP admits party was 'corrupted' in city by unchallenged power

Conversation