Eljamel inquiry spin doctor role created and salary revealed ahead of NHS Tayside surgeon probe

The Eljamel inquiry is advertising for a top spin doctor who could be paid up to £54,000 a year.

The media specialist will head up the public probe’s communications team for nearly four years and the successful candidate could start next month.

It comes after the inquiry published its terms of reference, setting out the crucial questions it intends to ask once underway.

The investigation, ordered in 2023 after years of campaigning by victims and The Courier, will look at why disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel was able to get away with harming patients for so long.

And the probe’s top spin doctor will closely advise inquiry chair Lord Weir and senior counsel Jamie Dawson KC about how to handle media relations.

Salary scale for Eljamel role

They will be expected to “raise awareness” of the inquiry and present the “key messages” to the public about work being done.

The duties of the spin doctor – who will be paid at least £45,000 a year – also includes running a website outlining the latest developments in the probe while liaising with journalists.

Eljamel patients will be able to attend a meeting in Dundee on October 7 to give their thoughts on the key questions the inquiry plans to ask.

A further virtual meeting will be held three days later.

Earlier this year we revealed the probe is set to be the “most complex” in Scotland’s history.

The advertised position states the new spin doctor will support work being done to finalise the draft terms of reference.

The deadline of applications is September 25.