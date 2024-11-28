Eljamel inquiry chief sends ‘do not destroy’ letter to NHS Tayside over vital evidence

The Eljamel public inquiry has sent a “do not destroy” letter to NHS Tayside ordering the health board to keep hold of key evidence.

Lord Robert Weir told patients he ordered all public bodies and organisations covered by the investigation to retain vital records.

The order includes the Scottish Government and Dundee University, which are both being probed as part of the inquiry into the disgraced surgeon’s butchery.

Earlier this year we revealed documents which could prove vital to the public inquiry may have already been destroyed by NHS Tayside.

The health board does not have any files detailing rogue Eljamel’s 10-year spell as the lead clinician for neurosurgery at Ninewells Hospital.

Last year, an internal review carried out by NHS Tayside admitted there was “limited data” about Eljamel.

Campaigners have shared concerns this could hamper the public inquiry.

Lord Weir met Eljamel’s patients for the first time at a public event in Dundee last month.

In a new letter, he states: “At the consultation events, some expressed concerns that relevant documentary material held by some providers may be destroyed before the inquiry is able to recover it from them.

“Do Not Destroy letters have already been sent out to the organisations named within the terms of reference requesting that they take steps to ensure that no material of potential relevance to the inquiry is destroyed, deleted or disposed of.”

Former Dundee DJ Pat Kelly, a victim of Eljamel, said this is “a step in the right direction”.

But he also wants to know why key records have already been destroyed.

Campaigner Jules Rose, from Kinross, said: “As much evidence as possible must see the light of day at the inquiry.

“Patients are determined to see no repeat of what has happened at other high-profile public inquiries where vital evidence was destroyed.”

The public inquiry’s terms of reference – outlining the key questions which will be investigated – were published in September.

The probe will explore whether NHS Tayside covered up the scandal.

It will also interrogate Eljamel’s treatment of colleagues and how the health board handled complaints about his behaviour.

Lord Weir told patients he is working to finalise the terms of reference.

He is in regular contact with SNP health chief Neil Gray and hopes to provide a further update soon.

His letter comes after we revealed the separate clinical review into Eljamel’s treatment of patients has started hiring expert neurosurgeons.

Last week, The Courier revealed the law firm acting on behalf of patients has hired ex-SNP MP Joanna Cherry to represent them.

NHS Tayside has been contacted for comment.

The Scottish Government and Dundee University were also approached for comment.