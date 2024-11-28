Eljamel inquiry chief sends ‘do not destroy’ letter to NHS Tayside over vital evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Eljamel inquiry chief sends ‘do not destroy’ letter to NHS Tayside over vital evidence

Lord Robert Weir ordered the health board not to get rid of any vital records which will prove key to the public probe.

Disgraced Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
Disgraced Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The Eljamel public inquiry has sent a “do not destroy” letter to NHS Tayside ordering the health board to keep hold of key evidence.

Lord Robert Weir told patients he ordered all public bodies and organisations covered by the investigation to retain vital records.

The order includes the Scottish Government and Dundee University, which are both being probed as part of the inquiry into the disgraced surgeon’s butchery.

Earlier this year we revealed documents which could prove vital to the public inquiry may have already been destroyed by NHS Tayside.

The health board does not have any files detailing rogue Eljamel’s 10-year spell as the lead clinician for neurosurgery at Ninewells Hospital.

Lord Robert Weir, who will chair the Eljamel inquiry.

Last year, an internal review carried out by NHS Tayside admitted there was “limited data” about Eljamel.

Campaigners have shared concerns this could hamper the public inquiry.

Lord Weir met Eljamel’s patients for the first time at a public event in Dundee last month.

In a new letter, he states: “At the consultation events, some expressed concerns that relevant documentary material held by some providers may be destroyed before the inquiry is able to recover it from them.

“Do Not Destroy letters have already been sent out to the organisations named within the terms of reference requesting that they take steps to ensure that no material of potential relevance to the inquiry is destroyed, deleted or disposed of.”

Former Dundee DJ Pat Kelly, a victim of Eljamel, said this is “a step in the right direction”.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

But he also wants to know why key records have already been destroyed.

Campaigner Jules Rose, from Kinross, said: “As much evidence as possible must see the light of day at the inquiry.

“Patients are determined to see no repeat of what has happened at other high-profile public inquiries where vital evidence was destroyed.”

The public inquiry’s terms of reference – outlining the key questions which will be investigated – were published in September.

The probe will explore whether NHS Tayside covered up the scandal.

It will also interrogate Eljamel’s treatment of colleagues and how the health board handled complaints about his behaviour.

Lord Weir told patients he is working to finalise the terms of reference.

A public inquiry will be held into the Eljamel scandal. Image: DC Thomson.

He is in regular contact with SNP health chief Neil Gray and hopes to provide a further update soon.

His letter comes after we revealed the separate clinical review into Eljamel’s treatment of patients has started hiring expert neurosurgeons.

Last week, The Courier revealed the law firm acting on behalf of patients has hired ex-SNP MP Joanna Cherry to represent them.

NHS Tayside has been contacted for comment.

The Scottish Government and Dundee University were also approached for comment.

