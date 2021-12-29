Raith Rovers agree extended deal for Stoke City striker Ethon Varian as Rangers starlet Ben Williamson nears switch

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers have agreed to extend Ethon Varian’s loan deal from Stoke City until the end of the season.

The Ireland under-21 international has been a pivotal part of the high-flying Rovers side since his arrival in July.

Varian has made 25 appearances, finding the net twice and contributing six assists.

🎄 9th December Name: Ethon Varian (@EthonVarian7)

On Loan from: Stoke City

Loan: 21/22

Games: 22

Clean Sheets: 2 Ethon is a part of our current squad and scored this goal in our victory over Aberdeen earlier this season! #RRFCAdvent pic.twitter.com/zRneBMdY8i — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) December 9, 2021

While Varian’s goal tally may be modest, boss John McGlynn has repeatedly lauded Varian’s tireless work ethic and link-up play.

His importance in creating space and opportunities for others is not to be underplayed.

Indeed, much of the success enjoyed by the likes of Ethan Ross, Dario Zanatta and Aidan Connolly can be partly attributed to the 20-year-old’s disruptive presence in attack.

Varian’s loan deal was due to expire in January but Courier Sport has learned that Rovers have secured the attacker’s services for the remainder of the campaign.

The formality of processing the paperwork will be completed when the transfer window opens.

Stoke City are understood to be delighted with the first-team exposure Varian is gaining north of the border and are keen for him to experience a valuable, formative title race in the senior game.

Ben Williamson latest

Meanwhile, Rovers are hopeful of completing their swoop for Rangers prospect Ben Williamson in time for Sunday’s Fife derby against Dunfermline.

Reports on Monday stated that the Scotland under-21 starlet would be recalled from an uninspiring spell at Livingston, with a view to immediately loaning him back out to Stark’s Park.

Talks with Rovers are now at an advanced stage and, barring any unforeseen hitches, it is a formality that he will see out the season in Kirkcaldy.

Indeed, the Fifers expect to be in a position to confirm the switch and apply for Scottish FA clearance as soon as the window opens on Saturday morning.

Recent signing Sam Stanton could also line up against the Pars, while Raith have been linked with a contentious move for Clyde forward David Goodwillie.