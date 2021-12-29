Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers agree extended deal for Stoke City striker Ethon Varian as Rangers starlet Ben Williamson nears switch

By Alan Temple
December 29 2021, 5.00pm
Varian in action
Raith Rovers have agreed to extend Ethon Varian’s loan deal from Stoke City until the end of the season.

The Ireland under-21 international has been a pivotal part of the high-flying Rovers side since his arrival in July.

Varian has made 25 appearances, finding the net twice and contributing six assists.

While Varian’s goal tally may be modest, boss John McGlynn has repeatedly lauded Varian’s tireless work ethic and link-up play.

His importance in creating space and opportunities for others is not to be underplayed.

Indeed, much of the success enjoyed by the likes of Ethan Ross, Dario Zanatta and Aidan Connolly can be partly attributed to the 20-year-old’s disruptive presence in attack.

Varian’s loan deal was due to expire in January but Courier Sport has learned that Rovers have secured the attacker’s services for the remainder of the campaign.

Varian battling against Aberdeen

The formality of processing the paperwork will be completed when the transfer window opens.

Stoke City are understood to be delighted with the first-team exposure Varian is gaining north of the border and are keen for him to experience a valuable, formative title race in the senior game.

Ben Williamson latest

Meanwhile, Rovers are hopeful of completing their swoop for Rangers prospect Ben Williamson in time for Sunday’s Fife derby against Dunfermline.

Reports on Monday stated that the Scotland under-21 starlet would be recalled from an uninspiring spell at Livingston, with a view to immediately loaning him back out to Stark’s Park.

Williamson on Scotland U21 duty

Talks with Rovers are now at an advanced stage and, barring any unforeseen hitches, it is a formality that he will see out the season in Kirkcaldy.

Indeed, the Fifers expect to be in a position to confirm the switch and apply for Scottish FA clearance as soon as the window opens on Saturday morning.

Recent signing Sam Stanton could also line up against the Pars, while Raith have been linked with a contentious move for Clyde forward David Goodwillie. 

