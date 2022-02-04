JIM SPENCE: David Goodwillie debacle was act of stupendous folly that renders Raith Rovers bosses unfit to steer club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Those looking for a moral compass in football should look elsewhere.

The Raith Rovers-David Goodwillie signing debacle has felled a million trees for newsprint and left social media choked like a stagnant drain.

Like it or lump it, despite all the talk of rehabilitation and civil law cases being decided on a lesser standard of proof than criminal, such was the abominable nature of the situation that visceral disgust was always going to trump any attempt to discuss this matter with dispassionate logic.

Those who made the decision to sign him at Raith lacked not only good judgement but common decency and sense.

Yes – there’s been hypocrisy aplenty, including from those who leapt on the bandwagon while knowing Goodwillie has been playing at Clyde for the last five years.

Are there also arguments to be had over when, how and whether someone can ever be truly rehabilitated, and whether they should apologise, and whether footballers should be cast as role models, however unsuitable some of them are for such a role? Yes in all of these things.

But sometimes a situation is just so raw and emotionally charged that only fools and the deeply amoral would dip their toes in the water.

Those at Stark’s Park who took the plunge for “footballing reasons” are also entitled to rehabilitation, but at a distance well removed from the club, where they can reflect on the act of stupendous folly which renders them unfit to steer the club in any future direction.

Some things are much more important than football and a sense of decorum, decency and good judgement are not the least of those things.

Those who made the decision to sign the player should do the honourable thing and leave the building for others who can begin the long and arduous task of rehabilitating the reputation of a once proud club.

Dundee may have gone bottom of the Premiership after the derby draw but James McPake may now have his side firing on all cylinders on the evidence of the night.

The performance was spirited and feisty, with battling performances from everyone in dark blue, with Paul McMullan in particular in inspired form.

Defensively and in midfield Dundee were robust and organised but, like United, couldn’t fashion an out-and-out scoring chance.

United’s Clark arguably should’ve sealed the points for the visitors instead of firing over the bar from five yards but Ryan Sweeney throwing his head towards his swinging boot wasn’t only off putting to the striker, it was also a demonstration of the kind of bravery which may well be required to pull his side out of their basement battle.

The performance augurs well for the scrap Dundee face to escape the bottom spot and the fresh faces the Dens boss threw in to the mix all acquitted themselves with distinction, with Daley-Campbell, McGinn, and Rudden, in the short time he was on, all looking like good additions.

United magic limited

United were less in need of the points than their neighbours, so a draw which was gutting for Dundee was less damaging to Tam Courts side.

With Jeando Fuchs departed and Declan Glass off to Kilmarnock, United now seem light in midfield where there’s limited magic on display.

Despite enjoying more possession than the home side, their midfield men weren’t penetrating enough with their distribution, which was often too hasty, and that led to not a shot being directed on target.

As I said last week, Tony Watt is a class act, but he was regularly doubled up on by markers and will need more support than he received at Dens to avoid frustration.