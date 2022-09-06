FAN VIEW: Positives for Raith Rovers against their ‘kryptonite’ opponent as key trait of much-needed striker revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers went down 2-0 at home to Inverness on Saturday, leaving them in eighth after six matches played.

It means the Kirkcaldy club have now failed to beat the Highland side over 90 minutes in 29 attempts.

Next up is a crucial match versus Arbroath who have endured an even worse start to the season.

Dick Campbell has said his side, winless thus far in the Scottish Championship, will “fight to the death”.

Ahead of what is now a crucial match for both clubs, Courier Sport got the thoughts of Rovers supporters Robbie Weir and Duncan Cameron.

Individual errors costing us

Robbie Weir

It’s another game for Rovers against their footballing kryptonite that is Caley Thistle and once again it’s ended in frustration.

At half-time, it definitely appeared one-way traffic in our favour – Jamie Gullan’s attempted goal of the season and Mark Ridgers’ wonder save to stop Dylan Easton at the far post particularly stand out.

Jamie Gullan’s chance:

Mark Ridgers’ save:

Saturday showed once again that Rovers have a bit of a knack for being the masters of their own downfall.

In the games against Dundee and Partick, there was a real feeling that individual errors had cost the team rather than the opposition outclassing us.

Saturday was no different – Ross Millen will have replayed the penalty incident in his head dozens of times, but it felt like a completely avoidable situation.

Murray also held up his hands in the post-match interview, admitting that his gung-ho tactic in search of an equaliser backfired when Inverness broke to score their second of the afternoon.

There are still positives to take from the match, namely the return of Brad Spencer who will offer further depth to the midfield.

🆕Brad Spencer following his long-awaited return from injury. 🗣️“I’m obviously disappointed with the result, first and foremost, but from a personal standpoint it’s class to be back.” https://t.co/HAcDqIvXhY — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) September 5, 2022

Sam Stanton’s first-half performance was further evidence that he can dictate games when he’s on the ball and his man-of-the-match award was thoroughly deserved.

This Saturday’s trip to Arbroath will be (like the Inverness game) another match against a side who are desperate to arrest their poor form.

The phrase “hitting the panic button” has been bandied about a few times regarding our early form but the return of Spencer shows that players coming back from injury will have the feel of new signings.

Murray has already been quite vocal about how he still feels the squad is light up top and most Rovers fans will be keeping a keen eye to see whether anything materialises next week to change this.

I picked out three talking points after Saturday's match, including Ian Murray hinting at a change of shape: https://t.co/KUIjRCt9cB — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) September 5, 2022

We need a mature striker

Duncan Cameron

When Ian Murray first came in, he made a promise that no team in the league would work harder than the Rovers.

But when you don’t have a striker who’s on form, there’s a limit to how far even hard work will take you.

It’s clear for everyone to see that the Rovers need another striker – even before Jamie Gullan was injured on Saturday – and Ian Murray said so himself after the game.

The big challenge is going to be finding the right kind of player.

It’s already been a difficult transfer window and the players normally available at this stage – young, energetic guys full of potential and running – are exactly what we have.

Against both Partick Thistle and Inverness, the Rovers chased the game with a flurry of movement in the opposition half, but precious little nuance.

Rovers managers of the past have turned to mature strikers like John Baird, Steven MacLean and Jon Daly to varying degrees of success – and I wonder if Ian Murray is thinking of doing the same.

He’s got a stable of young attackers who’d benefit hugely from an old head, on the training ground as well as the pitch.

A touch of hard-earned game intelligence would be the perfect complement to the buckets of endeavour already on show.

The hard part is finding someone who’s available and fits the mould – but even if it means looking down the leagues rather than up, I think it’s a move that could change the Rovers’ fortunes in the final third.