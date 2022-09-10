Scott Brown on ‘really proud’ Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in midfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Brown on ‘really proud’ Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in midfield

By Craig Cairns
September 10 2022, 12.00pm
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.

Raith Rovers midfielder Scott Brown is happy to be back in his preferred position.

After being identified as a priority by Ian Murray in the summer, the 27-year-old started the season as a centre-half as the manager scoured the transfer market for defenders.

That continued into the league season after Christophe Berra hung up his boots following the Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Since the additions and flourishing partnership of Ryan Nolan and Connor O’Riordan Brown has found himself back in midfield.

He was also given the role as team captain, with Ross Matthews – edging closer to his return after months on the sidelines – named club captain.

‘Left-back, right-back – I don’t mind’

“Midfield is my position that I have played for the last however many years since I’ve been a pro,” he told Courier Sport.

Scott Brown says he has earned his chance at Raith Rovers after years as a part-time player.
Scott Brown spent six years at Peterhead.

“If the manager wants me to fill in, I’ll fill in for him anywhere – that’s the kind of person I am.

“If he wants me to play left-back, right-back, wherever, I don’t mind.

“But midfield is the position I want to play and I’ve been enjoying getting back in there.”

The box-to-box midfielder is fully aware of the competition and the others that are waiting to take his place.

“It’s our strongest area,” added Brown. I think that it’s good to have the competition.

“We’ve Brad and Ross coming back, they’ll be good additions to our squad.

“It’s up to the boys on the pitch to keep our place. We know that if one of us has a bad game, we’ve got quality to come in.”

Thankful to the manager

Brown has also been tasked with some extra responsibility.

It has meant he has worn the armband since the opening day versus Cove Rangers.

Brown has worn the armband since Cove.

“It was a really proud moment,” he added. “I’m thankful to the manager for putting that bit of responsibility on me.

“I’m really enjoying it so far, the boys have been great since I’ve been here.

“It’s that extra responsibility out on the pitch, but it’s one that I’m happy to take on.”

