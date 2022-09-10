Scott Brown on ‘really proud’ Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in midfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers midfielder Scott Brown is happy to be back in his preferred position.

After being identified as a priority by Ian Murray in the summer, the 27-year-old started the season as a centre-half as the manager scoured the transfer market for defenders.

That continued into the league season after Christophe Berra hung up his boots following the Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Since the additions and flourishing partnership of Ryan Nolan and Connor O’Riordan Brown has found himself back in midfield.

He was also given the role as team captain, with Ross Matthews – edging closer to his return after months on the sidelines – named club captain.

‘Left-back, right-back – I don’t mind’

“Midfield is my position that I have played for the last however many years since I’ve been a pro,” he told Courier Sport.

“If the manager wants me to fill in, I’ll fill in for him anywhere – that’s the kind of person I am.

“If he wants me to play left-back, right-back, wherever, I don’t mind.

“But midfield is the position I want to play and I’ve been enjoying getting back in there.”

The box-to-box midfielder is fully aware of the competition and the others that are waiting to take his place.

“It’s our strongest area,” added Brown. I think that it’s good to have the competition.

“We’ve Brad and Ross coming back, they’ll be good additions to our squad.

“It’s up to the boys on the pitch to keep our place. We know that if one of us has a bad game, we’ve got quality to come in.”

Thankful to the manager

Brown has also been tasked with some extra responsibility.

It has meant he has worn the armband since the opening day versus Cove Rangers.

“It was a really proud moment,” he added. “I’m thankful to the manager for putting that bit of responsibility on me.

“I’m really enjoying it so far, the boys have been great since I’ve been here.

“It’s that extra responsibility out on the pitch, but it’s one that I’m happy to take on.”