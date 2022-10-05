Raith Rovers’ new signings analysed: Kieran Ngwenya, Connor O’Riordan and Connor McBride

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After some early business there was a sizable lull in transfer dealings at Stark’s Park.

Manager Ian Murray was at a loss at times to explain why business was slow.

At other times he referred to a “domino effect”.

The jury is still out on a few of the signings featured here, mainly due to them being signed later, but one has already made himself vital to the team.

Following part one, Courier Sport assess the rest of Raith Rovers’ summer transfer activity.

Kieran Ngwenya

The Aberdeen loanee has not had the best of times since arriving at Stark’s Park but showed what he can bring in the recent win over Cove Rangers.

His positive run led to the opening goal but he did face a tough afternoon dealing with Cove’s best player on the day Luis Longstaff.

Ngwenya was played slightly out of position for his debut versus Dundee before being withdrawn at half-time and has also had one or two injury issues.

Over the course of the season he will be expected to provide competition to – and a more attacking option than – left-back Liam Dick.

Connor O’Riordan

The towering 19-year-old defender has really impressed since he joined on loan from Crewe Alexandra.

He is part of a budding partnership with Ryan Nolan and is usually the one defender left on the pitch when Murray goes for broke.

O’Riordan’s height is an obvious reason why he is preferred at these times but he is also quick and has excellent recovery skills.

As well as this, he has shown his ability to play out from the back – a big part of how the manager wants to play.

The teenager will be some player if he continues on his current trajectory.

Connor McBride

Many eyebrows were raised when this signing was made – mainly from Queen’s Park fans who hadn’t been impressed during his loan spell from Blackburn Rovers.

McBride got his first goal for Raith in the recent win at Cove and can play a number of different positions.

He has already played on both wings and through the middle.

The forward is still settling in, has been used earlier than expected to cover for Jamie Gullan’s injury and will be pleased to be off the mark at this early stage.

Andy McNeill

The 21-year-old goalkeeper signed from Berwick Rangers and is the third choice behind Jamie MacDonald and Robbie Thomson.

He has not made any appearances so far but made the bench for the trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup.