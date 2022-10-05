Raith Rovers’ new signings analysed: Kieran Ngwenya, Connor O’Riordan and Connor McBride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers’ new signings analysed: Kieran Ngwenya, Connor O’Riordan and Connor McBride

By Craig Cairns
October 5 2022, 2.52pm Updated: October 5 2022, 3.15pm
Kieran Ngwenya and Connor O'Riordan have both arrived on loan.

After some early business there was a sizable lull in transfer dealings at Stark’s Park.

Manager Ian Murray was at a loss at times to explain why business was slow.

At other times he referred to a “domino effect”.

The jury is still out on a few of the signings featured here, mainly due to them being signed later, but one has already made himself vital to the team.

Following part one, Courier Sport assess the rest of Raith Rovers’ summer transfer activity.

Kieran Ngwenya

The Aberdeen loanee has not had the best of times since arriving at Stark’s Park but showed what he can bring in the recent win over Cove Rangers.

His positive run led to the opening goal but he did face a tough afternoon dealing with Cove’s best player on the day Luis Longstaff.

Ngwenya was played slightly out of position for his debut versus Dundee before being withdrawn at half-time and has also had one or two injury issues.

Over the course of the season he will be expected to provide competition to – and a more attacking option than – left-back Liam Dick.

Connor O’Riordan

The towering 19-year-old defender has really impressed since he joined on loan from Crewe Alexandra.

He is part of a budding partnership with Ryan Nolan and is usually the one defender left on the pitch when Murray goes for broke.

O’Riordan’s height is an obvious reason why he is preferred at these times but he is also quick and has excellent recovery skills.

Connor O’Riordan has been a mainstay since making his debut versus Dundee.

As well as this, he has shown his ability to play out from the back – a big part of how the manager wants to play.

The teenager will be some player if he continues on his current trajectory.

Connor McBride

Many eyebrows were raised when this signing was made – mainly from Queen’s Park fans who hadn’t been impressed during his loan spell from Blackburn Rovers.

McBride got his first goal for Raith in the recent win at Cove and can play a number of different positions.

He has already played on both wings and through the middle.

The forward is still settling in, has been used earlier than expected to cover for Jamie Gullan’s injury and will be pleased to be off the mark at this early stage.

Andy McNeill

The 21-year-old goalkeeper signed from Berwick Rangers and is the third choice behind Jamie MacDonald and Robbie Thomson.

He has not made any appearances so far but made the bench for the trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup.

Editor's Picks