Raith Rovers’ new signings analysed: Dylan Easton, Scott Brown, Ross Millen, Ryan Nolan and Kyle Connell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Raith Rovers squad is in a much better place than it was a few short weeks ago.

More players have been added while some long-term absentees are starting to make their mark.

The recent defeat to Queen’s Park continued a trend of up-and-down form and included seven new summer signings in the starting XI.

Here, Courier Sport assesses the first five of Ian Murray’s new recruits and how they have fared so far.

Dylan Easton

The definition of mercurial. He looks unstoppable in some matches – see the 6-0 win over Peterhead – and is marked out of others.

YESTERDAY'S GOALS | Last night saw us kick off our Premier Sports Cup campaign with a 6-0 win against Peterhead FC.@DylanEaston31 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (1/2) pic.twitter.com/a1EBJdiNY8 — RaithTV (@RaithTV) July 14, 2022

He has picked up a few knocks in recent weeks – probably due to being one of the most fouled players in the league – but is a “quick healer”, according to his manager.

He can be a match-winner and has the quality to make something happen when he isn’t at it – though this hasn’t happened as much as he would have liked.

Scott Brown

The box-to-box midfielder was played out of position for the Premier Sports Cup and the start of the league campaign.

He performed well before returning to his natural role and was rewarded with the honour of being named team captain.

He and Sam Stanton have since made the midfield spots their own – both scoring in the win over Ayr United – though they now face competition from Brad Spencer and Ross Matthews.

Brown and Stanton’s partnership has blossomed in recent weeks and Murray has said the positions are theirs to lose.

Ross Millen

Millen was lambasted by fans – and drew criticism from his manager – after giving away a penalty versus Inverness.

Murray went on to explain that the set-up of his side further up the park is what had caused the issue in the first place.

The full-back has had his issues but Murray tweaked the formation after that match, adding an extra holding midfielder.

The side has responded with two wins from three matches, with Millen making a crucial block versus Cove Rangers with the score at 1-0.

Ryan Nolan

The most leftfield signing of the lot, the former Inter Milan youth and Getafe defender hadn’t played much for the best part of two years due to injury.

He has been paired with teenager – and fellow new recruit – Connor O’Riordan and the pair are blossoming into a good partnership.

At 23 years old, Nolan is expected to be the experienced head in central defence.

Nolan took a few weeks to get up to speed but has shown the required aggression for the Championship and is comfortable at bringing the ball out from the back.

Kyle Connell

The young striker got off the mark in the victory over Ayr United and played a huge part in the winning goal.

He – along with Nolan – was thrown in for his debut, within a couple of days of signing for the club, in the defeat to Cove Rangers.

He has partnered Jamie Gullan at times but became the focal point of the attack after Gullan’s groin injury.

The tweak in formation has left Connell with a bit less support at times but he has missed good opportunities in the two matches since opened his account for Rovers.

Later in the week, part two will look at Raith Rovers’ other new summer signings – including Connor O’Riordan, Connor McBride and Kieran Ngwenya.