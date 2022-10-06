Ian Murray on why third Cove match will be different with Raith Rovers squad ‘in best shape’ so far

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are still one or two players “getting up to speed” but Ian Murray is as happy with his Raith Rovers squad as he’s been since he joined.

A troublesome transfer window was followed by some disruption due to injuries but Murray said his pool of players has never looked better.

Tom Lang is still making his way back and the Rovers boss told Courier Sport that it hopefully won’t be long until Lewis Vaughan threatens the match-day squad.

It is pretty much a clean bill of health otherwise.

Key period

Raith face three crucial fixtures in eight days, starting with Cove Rangers at Stark’s Park on Saturday.

It will be the third time they have faced each other this season, including in the SPFL Trust Trophy a week past Saturday.

“We’re playing each other for the third time this season, but I wouldn’t say it’s the same,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“In the SPFL Trust Trophy both teams made a lot of changes.

“In the first game of the season both teams were a bit light on bodies.

“So it’s kind of different this time round. They’re settled. They’ve brought in some good loan players, some good experienced players as well.

“They’re fairly solid and we have to make sure we go out and we’re better than them.”

Cove moved above Raith with a victory over Dundee in midweek and Murray’s side has the chance to go straight back above them.

After that it is trips to Greenock Morton and Arbroath.

Players now looking over their shoulders

For these crucial matches the Rovers squad is in the best shape it has been this season, according to the manager.

Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player https://t.co/h96mJDUkjk pic.twitter.com/ARlVy0TGbP — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) October 5, 2022

“On paper anyway,” he added. “There are still a few guys who aren’t quite up to speed, they need game time.”

Club captain Ross Matthews is “improving all the time”, Brad Spencer has fully recovered and Jamie Gullan is fully fit again.

“It is the best shape we’ve been in, which will take a few more weeks to come to fruition,” said Murray.

“Players are now looking over their shoulders, which is great.”