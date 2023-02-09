4 takeaways from Dunfermline boss James McPake’s press conference including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 takeaways from Dunfermline boss James McPake’s press conference including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan update

By Craig Cairns
February 9 2023, 5.58pm Updated: February 9 2023, 6.16pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline travel to the Excelsior Stadium this weekend to take on an Airdrie side that recently picked up form.

The match was originally scheduled for December but was called off after Scotland was battered by wintery weather.

It is the first of a double-header that will see Rhys McCabe’s bring his side to East End Park the following week.

The Pars have the chance to increase their lead at the top after Falkirk closed the gap to four points on Tuesday with a draw against Alloa Athletic.

Courier Sport looks at four takeaways from Dunfermline manager James McPake’s midweek press conference.

Bouncing back

The Pars got back to winning ways last weekend after a run of three games without a victory.

McPake acknowledged there was a slight concern but that he saw the response coming.

“There was a wee worry in terms of how long does it linger but they answered that in how good they have been in training,” he said.

“The first example you get of that is the next day you train.

“You see how they react and all through that week they were bubbly, they were bright.

“They trained really well and then they took that into Saturday’s game which I thought was a really good fighting, battling performance [versus Montrose].”

The Pars players celebrate after making it 2-0 versus Montrose. Image: Craig Brown.

Team news

That battling performance saw Breen stretchered off – though the manager revealed that he made a quick recovery after the match – and Chris Hamilton receive treatment.

Both have recovered and will be in the squad for Airdrie.

“They are fine,” said the Pars boss. “Rhys Breen has trained, it was a miraculous recovery from the big man!

“He has not had a serious injury, he got a shock in the game and we are really pleased that he was okay come the start of the week.”

Paul Allan

The only player sidelined is midfielder Paul Allan who has stepped up his recovery and should join in training with the others next week.

“He’s out kicking the ball and will join in training at the start of next week hopefully,” said McPake.

Allan in action earlier in the season.

“He’s just doing a few days with the sports science department and topping his fitness up while doing his football and stuff on the pitch.

“We looked a wee bit carefully with the physio so we’re doing individualised stuff.”

Airdrie threat

Saturday’s opponents have lost one of their last six – and they scored three in the game they lost.

McCabe’s side – who managed a 1-1 draw the last time they met – is a team McPake admires.

“The way they move they do move the ball about, they’re really good to watch,” he said.

“They’ve got some good players in that team, they move the ball quickly.

“They take risks, but I mean that in the right way.

“They play and they try and outnumber you in certain areas. They move the ball side to side on the pitch as well.”

