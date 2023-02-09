4 takeaways from Dunfermline boss James McPake’s press conference including Airdrie team news and Paul Allan update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline travel to the Excelsior Stadium this weekend to take on an Airdrie side that recently picked up form.

The match was originally scheduled for December but was called off after Scotland was battered by wintery weather.

It is the first of a double-header that will see Rhys McCabe’s bring his side to East End Park the following week.

The Pars have the chance to increase their lead at the top after Falkirk closed the gap to four points on Tuesday with a draw against Alloa Athletic.

Courier Sport looks at four takeaways from Dunfermline manager James McPake’s midweek press conference.

Bouncing back

The Pars got back to winning ways last weekend after a run of three games without a victory.

McPake acknowledged there was a slight concern but that he saw the response coming.

“There was a wee worry in terms of how long does it linger but they answered that in how good they have been in training,” he said.

“The first example you get of that is the next day you train.

“You see how they react and all through that week they were bubbly, they were bright.

“They trained really well and then they took that into Saturday’s game which I thought was a really good fighting, battling performance [versus Montrose].”

Team news

That battling performance saw Breen stretchered off – though the manager revealed that he made a quick recovery after the match – and Chris Hamilton receive treatment.

Both have recovered and will be in the squad for Airdrie.

“They are fine,” said the Pars boss. “Rhys Breen has trained, it was a miraculous recovery from the big man!

“He has not had a serious injury, he got a shock in the game and we are really pleased that he was okay come the start of the week.”

Paul Allan

The only player sidelined is midfielder Paul Allan who has stepped up his recovery and should join in training with the others next week.

“He’s out kicking the ball and will join in training at the start of next week hopefully,” said McPake.

“He’s just doing a few days with the sports science department and topping his fitness up while doing his football and stuff on the pitch.

“We looked a wee bit carefully with the physio so we’re doing individualised stuff.”

Airdrie threat

Saturday’s opponents have lost one of their last six – and they scored three in the game they lost.

McCabe’s side – who managed a 1-1 draw the last time they met – is a team McPake admires.

“The way they move they do move the ball about, they’re really good to watch,” he said.

“They’ve got some good players in that team, they move the ball quickly.

“They take risks, but I mean that in the right way.

“They play and they try and outnumber you in certain areas. They move the ball side to side on the pitch as well.”