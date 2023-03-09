FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond between Dunfermline fans and players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There were ‘scenes’ on Tuesday night in Dunfermline after the Pars won a pivotal match in the race for the League One title.

Goals from Rhys Breen and Matty Todd gave James McPake’s side an eight-point lead at the top of the division, sparking euphoric celebrations.

🎥 Watch both the goals from yesterday's 2-0 win over Falkirk. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/g1ZavhzeTl — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 8, 2023

Man of the match Todd said hearing the fans sing his name in such a huge game is the kind of thing he had dreamed about as a kid.

Courier Sport gets the view from the stands from a still slightly hoarse Eddie Martin, the club’s mental health ambassador and mental health officer for the Pars Foundation.

He explains why he thinks there is such a strong bond between players and supporters.

Floating back up the Halbeath Road

The whole family has a season ticket but we’ve also been going to a lot more away games.

A highlight was the trip to Queen of the South and the only bus available down there was with Section North West.

But most of the boys that come along to the football sessions I hold on a Monday night were there and we were made to feel very welcome.

Join us tonight for the @parsfoundation @officialdafc. 'Keep Kicking On' Project. Meeting 6.00pm outside the cafe @PitreavieSport. Kick a ball and have a laugh improving both your physical and mental health. Open to all you don't need to support the Pars to join in pic.twitter.com/hFd3xrvkR1 — Eddie Martin (@EddieMartin1885) March 6, 2023

There are even photos of me playing the drums and I ended up in Tappie Toories when we got back off the bus!

From then until Tuesday night the entire build-up was great. What I liked is that the focus was on Falkirk and closing the gap.

We’ve been going about our business and I was quietly confident – but they’re always nervous occasions against Falkirk.

The win had a few similarities to the win in Grangemouth and we floated back up the Halbeath Road – but before we stayed behind to show our appreciation to the players for the effort that went into the win.

They have really got the fans on board and I think the important part of that is the players coming through.

Players like Matty Todd, Paul Allan and Lewis McCann – those guys have all come through the younger teams.

Then you have guys like Miller Fenton who have stood in Section North West. The fans don’t forget that. That’s maybe got something to do with the strong bond.

There are good batches coming through beyond that in the younger age groups.

Then you look at the signings – like Kane Ritchie-Hosler’s ‘lap of honour’ after coming off.

Watch the fans show their appreciation to Ritchie-Hosler:

You could see his face when he was high-fiving fans on his way around – he was totally beaming.

He was lapping up every minute. That will be a memory that will stay with him.