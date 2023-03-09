FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond between Dunfermline fans and players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond between Dunfermline fans and players

By Craig Cairns
March 9 2023, 11.00am Updated: March 9 2023, 11.28am
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.

There were ‘scenes’ on Tuesday night in Dunfermline after the Pars won a pivotal match in the race for the League One title.

Goals from Rhys Breen and Matty Todd gave James McPake’s side an eight-point lead at the top of the division, sparking euphoric celebrations.

Man of the match Todd said hearing the fans sing his name in such a huge game is the kind of thing he had dreamed about as a kid.

Courier Sport gets the view from the stands from a still slightly hoarse Eddie Martin, the club’s mental health ambassador and mental health officer for the Pars Foundation.

The players have really got the fans on board but I think the important part of that is the players coming through.

He explains why he thinks there is such a strong bond between players and supporters.

Floating back up the Halbeath Road

The whole family has a season ticket but we’ve also been going to a lot more away games.

A highlight was the trip to Queen of the South and the only bus available down there was with Section North West.

But most of the boys that come along to the football sessions I hold on a Monday night were there and we were made to feel very welcome.

There are even photos of me playing the drums and I ended up in Tappie Toories when we got back off the bus!

From then until Tuesday night the entire build-up was great. What I liked is that the focus was on Falkirk and closing the gap.

Mental health officer for the Pars Foundation Eddie Martin banging a Dunfermline drum.
Eddie Martin of the Pars Foundation banged the drums during away match with Queen of the South.

We’ve been going about our business and I was quietly confident – but they’re always nervous occasions against Falkirk.

The win had a few similarities to the win in Grangemouth and we floated back up the Halbeath Road – but before we stayed behind to show our appreciation to the players for the effort that went into the win.

Dunfermline players celebrate Rhys Breen's goal during win over Falkirk.
The players celebrate Rhys Breen’s goal. Image: SNS.

They have really got the fans on board and I think the important part of that is the players coming through.

Players like Matty Todd, Paul Allan and Lewis McCann – those guys have all come through the younger teams.

Then you have guys like Miller Fenton who have stood in Section North West. The fans don’t forget that. That’s maybe got something to do with the strong bond.

There are good batches coming through beyond that in the younger age groups.

Then you look at the signings – like Kane Ritchie-Hosler’s ‘lap of honour’ after coming off.

Watch the fans show their appreciation to Ritchie-Hosler:

You could see his face when he was high-fiving fans on his way around – he was totally beaming.

He was lapping up every minute. That will be a memory that will stay with him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
James McPake joked about the amount of treatment Chris Hamilton receives. Images: SNS.
James McPake on sticking with Dunfermline 'tombola' and why he might need to start…
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rejects pressure talk as Championship title race hots up
Goodwin's tweaks paid dividends. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin in 'got away with one' admission as Dundee United boss hails 'aggression…
Matty Todd was Tuesday's man of the match. Image: SNS.
Matty Todd: It's what I wanted when I was a kid - coming through…
Max Kucheriavyi made his first start for Falkirk against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Max Kucheriavyi: Falkirk suit St Johnstone midfielder 'down to the ground', says Callum Davidson,…
Aziz Behich struck his fourth goal of the season. Image: SNS
Livingston v Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Aziz…

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish
Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf at a hustings
ANDREW LIDDLE: Will SNP leadership contenders wreck party in their fight to front it?
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved

Editor's Picks

Most Commented