Robbie Thomson signs contract extension at Raith Rovers

The goalkeeper has penned a deal that will keep him at Stark's Park for another year.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson signed a contract extension. Image: SNS.

Goalkeeper Robbie Thomson has become the latest player to commit his future to Raith Rovers.

The 30-year-old, who also has a coaching role at Stark’s Park, has signed an extension until the summer of 2024.

Thomson was largely back up to Jamie MacDonald in the most recent season, playing an important role in the semi-final victory over Dundee in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Thomson’s new deal comes after defender Liam Dick and team captain Scott Brown signed new contracts with the club.

Earlier this week Rovers also unveiled Greg McEwan as the club’s new commercial director.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the club,” said Thomson.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.

“I’m looking forward to working with the new board, staff and players to be the best we can be on and off the pitch.

“I’m delighted to be continuing my role as player-goalkeeping coach and I’m really thankful to the club for giving me the opportunity to build on the work I have carried out already.

“It’s a role I really enjoy and I thrive off the responsibility of developing the goalkeepers at Rovers.”

