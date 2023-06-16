Arbroath sign Linlithgow Rose goal machine Mark Stowe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath sign Linlithgow Rose goal machine Mark Stowe

Hot shot Stowe is Gayfield-bound.

By Sean Hamilton
New Arbroath signing Mark Stowe will be playing his football at Gayfield next season. Image: SNS
Arbroath have secured the signing of goal-scoring winger Mark Stowe.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Falkirk before earning a move to East of Scotland League side Linlithgow Rose via a spell with Camelon Juniors.

And his goal-scoring record at Prestonfield shows exactly why Arbroath have swooped to make him their latest summer signing.

Having bagged an astonishing 43 goals in his debut campaign, he followed up with another 40 last season as the Rose won the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

Stowe’s astonishing record in front of goal has made him a hot property.

But Arbroath, who are preparing for a fifth consecutive season in the Championship, have won the battle for the wide-man’s signature and have secured him to a two-year deal.

His preferred position is on the right wing, but he can play anywhere across the front line.

Arbroath assistant manager Ian Campbell said: “Mark is a very good young player who scores a lot of goals.  It is a big step up for him, but he has been a fabulous player for Linlithgow Rose at that level.

“We like him and we are going back to our roots where we want to give players a chance.

“We have done our homework on him. He is a good boy and he has a lot of talent and hopefully he will come in and jump into the way we play.”

