Arbroath sign Linlithgow Rose goal machine Mark Stowe

Arbroath have secured the signing of goal-scoring winger Mark Stowe.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Falkirk before earning a move to East of Scotland League side Linlithgow Rose via a spell with Camelon Juniors.

And his goal-scoring record at Prestonfield shows exactly why Arbroath have swooped to make him their latest summer signing.

Having bagged an astonishing 43 goals in his debut campaign, he followed up with another 40 last season as the Rose won the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

Welcome @MarkStowe_ We are delighted to welcome 24-year-old winger Mark Stowe to the club from Linlithgow Rose on a 2-year-contract. With over 80 goals in his past 2 seasons, we know Mark will excite our supporters! Read more here; https://t.co/zXn1kjDGPe Welcome Mark! pic.twitter.com/REci0vZK2N — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) June 16, 2023

Stowe’s astonishing record in front of goal has made him a hot property.

But Arbroath, who are preparing for a fifth consecutive season in the Championship, have won the battle for the wide-man’s signature and have secured him to a two-year deal.

His preferred position is on the right wing, but he can play anywhere across the front line.

Arbroath assistant manager Ian Campbell said: “Mark is a very good young player who scores a lot of goals. It is a big step up for him, but he has been a fabulous player for Linlithgow Rose at that level.

“We like him and we are going back to our roots where we want to give players a chance.

“We have done our homework on him. He is a good boy and he has a lot of talent and hopefully he will come in and jump into the way we play.”