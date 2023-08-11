How did Raith Rovers new boy Shaun Byrne fare in his limited minutes at Dundee last season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How did Raith Rovers new boy Shaun Byrne fare in his limited minutes at Dundee last season?

The midfielder has moved to Stark's Park on loan in a bid to get more first-team football.

Raith Rovers' Shaun Byrne found his game time limited at Dundee last season. Images: Raith Rovers and StatsBomb.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers’ latest signing Shaun Byrne adds attributes to the centre of midfield that have been missing since the start of the season.

Sam Stanton has been an able deputy in the sole holding position but he is more suited to playing further forward and the likes of Scott Brown and Ross Matthews – missing through injury – are more suited to the role.

Brown could be involved this weekend as he stepped up his recovery recently, though will likely start on the bench if he does.

Manager Ian Murray also said that Byrne would take a short time to get up to speed – but what can we expect from the 30-year-old when he does make his debut for the Rovers?

Lack of minutes at Dundee recently

Last season under manager Gary Bowyer, Byrne found a run in the team difficult to come by.

That’s despite a run of four starts – three in the league – which returned four victories.

Shaun Byrne has had limited game time in Championship at Dundee last season (left). Images: StatsBomb.

First-team football was at the top of Byrne’s priority list when he chose Stark’s Park as his next destination.

Shaun Byrne shows up well against league average

But what of the minutes he did get last season?

When asked to describe the type of player he is, Byrne – who has won promotion from the Championship three times – replied: “I try to protect the back four a bit more and let the attacking players go and show what they can do, knowing that I will be behind them and hopefully trying to help them as well.

“I also like to get on the ball and make things happen.”

Looking at the StatsBomb radar below – which compares a list of Byrne’s metrics with the league average – we can see that, across his 11 league appearances last season, he outperformed the average in three areas related to keeping the ball.

How Shaun Byrne compared to the league average during the 2022/23 Championship season.

Byrne ranked well when it came to completed passes, completed passes under pressure and scored low on turnovers – meaning he rarely gives the ball away.

In fact, according to Wyscout, Byrne ranked fourth for passing accuracy in the whole of the Championship last season.

Shaun Byrne placed well in the Championship for passing accuracy last season. Image: Wyscout.

The midfielder scores lower in a couple of defensive metrics than the league average – such as total pressures or defensive actions – but this could be down to Dundee dominating the ball more than their opponents.

