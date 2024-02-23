Raith Rovers duo head out for Lowland League loan stints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers duo head out for Lowland League loan stints

The teenage defenders are aiming to gain some experience of first-team football.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray gives encouragement to young Raith Rovers full-back Callum Hannah. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray gives encouragement to young Raith Rovers full-back Callum Hannah. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers have sent two young stars out on loan until the end of the season.

Centre-back Adam Masson has joined Linlithgow Rose while left-back Callum Hannah has moved to their Lowland League rivals Albion Rovers.

It means the Raith team-mates could face each other when Rose host Albion Rovers a week on Saturday.

Masson, 19, has made seven appearances, with all three of his starts in the League Cup group stage.

Adam Masson and Callum Hannah with Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown. Image: SNS.

That followed a few standout performances last season.

Hannah, 18, made his Raith debut in the Challenge Cup fourth round in October before playing 45 minutes in the following round, drawing praise from his manager.

The full-back then made his league debut in the final minutes of the win in Inverness in December.

“We’re sending two of the younger boys out on loan,” said Raith manager Ian Murray.

“It’s really important for these boys that they go and get games.”

