Raith Rovers duo head out for Lowland League loan stints

Raith Rovers have sent two young stars out on loan until the end of the season.

Centre-back Adam Masson has joined Linlithgow Rose while left-back Callum Hannah has moved to their Lowland League rivals Albion Rovers.

It means the Raith team-mates could face each other when Rose host Albion Rovers a week on Saturday.

Masson, 19, has made seven appearances, with all three of his starts in the League Cup group stage.

That followed a few standout performances last season.

Hannah, 18, made his Raith debut in the Challenge Cup fourth round in October before playing 45 minutes in the following round, drawing praise from his manager.

The full-back then made his league debut in the final minutes of the win in Inverness in December.

“We’re sending two of the younger boys out on loan,” said Raith manager Ian Murray.

“It’s really important for these boys that they go and get games.”