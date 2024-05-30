Raith Rovers close to ‘clarity’ on out-of-contract players as further new signings expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers close to ‘clarity’ on out-of-contract players as further new signings expected

The Stark's Park side have some prominent first-team regulars with deals coming to an end.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton tackles Ross County's Eli King.
Dylan Easton (left) is one of the Raith Rovers players out of contract. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers are close to providing ‘clarity’ on their out-of-contract stars.

The Stark’s Park outfit have a team’s worth of talent with deals expiring on Friday.

First-team regulars and fans’ favourites, such as Dylan Easton, Liam Dick and Ross Matthews, are on a list that also includes Keith Watson, Dylan Corr and Scott McGill.

Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: SNS.

Easton, in particular, has been the subject of fevered speculation, with Premiership clubs and Championship rivals understood to be firming up their interest in the attacking playmaker.

Raith’s title push and subsequent qualification for the Premiership play-offs have understandably delayed the process of making decisions on some of the players’ futures.

Until Sunday, the Kirkcaldy club did not know where they would be playing their football next term.

That uncertainty led to more concrete negotiations being put on the back burner until after the play-off final.

However, chief executive Andy Barrowman has indicated that ‘a lot of the groundwork’ had still taken place.

‘Preparatory work done’

And, with Callum Fordyce having already been recruited for next season and other new signings imminent, an announcement on the fate of the current squad is expected in the coming days.

“In fairness, there had been lots of discussion already,” said Barrowman.

“Maybe not decisions, but there had been discussions between the club and players – players currently here and players at other clubs or free agents.

“There was a lot of preparatory work done.

“But you kind of have to wait, because there was a Plan A and a Plan B in terms of which league we were going to be in.

Raith Rovers signing Callum Fordyce gives the thumbs up.
Raith Rovers signing Callum Fordyce gives the thumbs up. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

“That delays the decision-making.

“But a lot of the groundwork had been done and it’s just about having the conversations and getting to the point where there’s clarity for everyone on both sides.

“That’s important. It’s people’s careers, it’s people’s livelihoods, so it’s important we have those discussions sooner rather than later.

“We’re well on with that already.

Update

“We’ll give everyone a squad update once we’re in the position to do that.”

Another player whose deal at Raith is coming to an end is Shaun Byrne, who spent the season on loan from Dundee.

The 30-year-old has been freed by the Dark Blues and is now on the radar of Livingston, Partick Thistle and Dunfermline.

However, Raith remain eager to hang on to the midfielder on a permanent contract.

