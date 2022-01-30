Jason Cummings: Watch former Dundee ace bag debut goal in Australia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings marked his Central Coast Mariners debut with a maiden goal in Australian football.

The Scotland internationalist made his first start for the A-League outfit as Nick Montgomery’s men travelled to face Sydney FC on Sunday.

And Cummings found the net after 57 minutes, rattling home a clinical low finish from the edge of the box — via both posts.

Oliver Bozanic, who played 60 times for Hearts between 2018 and 2020, also got his name on the scoresheet for the Mariners.

However, the outing ultimately ended in frustration for ex-Hibs and Rangers forward Cummings, with Sydney running out 3-2 winners courtesy of an Anthony Caceres brace and a strike from Brazilian veteran Bobo.

The Mariners now sit in seventh spot in the A-League after seven games, four points adrift of the title playoff picture.

Cummings departed the Dee earlier this month following a one-year stint at Dens Park. He notched 11 goals and helped James McPake’s side win promotion to the top-flight last term.

He has also turned out for Shrewsbury, Luton, Peterborough and Nottingham Forest.