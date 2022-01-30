Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Jason Cummings: Watch former Dundee ace bag debut goal in Australia

By Alan Temple
January 30 2022, 11.24am
Character: Cummings
Character: Cummings

Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings marked his Central Coast Mariners debut with a maiden goal in Australian football.

The Scotland internationalist made his first start for the A-League outfit as Nick Montgomery’s men travelled to face Sydney FC on Sunday.

And Cummings found the net after 57 minutes, rattling home a clinical low finish from the edge of the box — via both posts.

Oliver Bozanic, who played 60 times for Hearts between 2018 and 2020, also got his name on the scoresheet for the Mariners.

However, the outing ultimately ended in frustration for ex-Hibs and Rangers forward Cummings, with Sydney running out 3-2 winners courtesy of an Anthony Caceres brace and a strike from Brazilian veteran Bobo.

The Mariners now sit in seventh spot in the A-League after seven games, four points adrift of the title playoff picture.

Cummings departed the Dee earlier this month following a one-year stint at Dens Park. He notched 11 goals and helped James McPake’s side win promotion to the top-flight last term.

He has also turned out for Shrewsbury, Luton, Peterborough and Nottingham Forest.

Scots in Australia: Jason Cummings follows ex-Dundee, United, St Johnstone and Dunfermline stars Down Under

