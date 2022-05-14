Mark McGhee says Dundee ‘needs modernised’ as he repeats wish to stick around for Dens Park rebuild

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark McGhee says Dundee Football Club “needs modernised” behind the scenes as the Dark Blues take stock following relegation.

The club is set to undergo a major change to the structure of the football department as technical director Gordon Strachan takes a more active role in first-team matters.

His responsibilities will now be more akin to a director of football.

What happens to McGhee, meanwhile, is less certain with his contract ending after Sunday’s final match of the season at Livingston.

Dundee head to West Lothian with relegation already confirmed following St Johnstone’s midweek win over Aberdeen.

‘Change is coming’

McGhee reiterated his wish to stay on longer, hoping for the chance to get the club back out of the Championship next season, despite just one win in 13 matches in charge.

“I will sit down with John (Nelms) and Gordon in the coming days and a decision will be made about what happens now,” McGhee said ahead of the trip to Livi.

“We will have all the information we need so we will just have to wait and see.

“I would love to be part of what I think is going to be a really bright future at Dundee because there is a lot of change coming.

“This club needs modernised, 100% – and it’s going to happen.

“It needs reorganised, more science behind everything we do rather than just being a bit random.

“Specific people doing specific jobs, people doing jobs they are qualified to do.

“We have to be determined about building a model and building a culture at the club because it has yo-yoed too much.

“The culture has to be improved, even the building is fragmented with people scattered right throughout the place.

“We need to find a way to get a proper structure, get everyone working as a team and with a common purpose, feeling valued.

“That change is coming – Dundee needs to find a line and stick to it.”

‘Raw materials’

Though plenty of work is needed to turn the club’s fortunes around, McGhee insists the “raw materials” are already at Dens Park to bring success.

“I’d love the opportunity to bring them back up, but it remains to be seen until we have that discussion,” McGhee added.

“The raw materials are here, recruitment is needed but that’s something being looked at and improved.

“How we do that, the science behind it and the determination to sign the right type and level of players is something that will be addressed.

“If we can get that right and add to the level of player we already have under contract here then I think we’ll have a squad that can bounce straight back.

“There are good young players here ready to come through – Josh Mulligan, Max Anderson, Fin Robertson and young Harry Sharp have all been in and around it doing well.

“They will all make real progress next season, being starters, and others will be coming through behind them as well.

“It’s about having an energetic, talented young team backed up by experience to help them out.

“I definitely think there is a lot of potential at this club.”