Dundee manager search: Dark Blues relaxed over pursuit of ex-Celtic star Shaun Maloney as talks continue

Dundee remain relaxed in their pursuit of former Celtic star Shaun Maloney as their next manager.

It is now over two weeks since Mark McGhee’s departure was announced, but the Dens Park manager’s office remains vacant.

Since then, a shortlist has been whittled down to Maloney, who was recently sacked after just four months at Hibs, and another former Easter Road boss in the shape of Jack Ross.

Ross pulled out of the running last week to leave Maloney as the preferred candidate for the Dark Blues.

But talks continue to rumble on between the 39-year-old and the club with no agreement yet being made.

Patience

It is understood Dundee hope to name their new boss this week but Dens Park chiefs are happy to remain patient if it means getting the man they want.

There are still almost three weeks to go until pre-season training begins and technical director Gordon Strachan has already put plans in place for the new campaign.

Maloney has known he is the club’s preferred candidate since last Wednesday.

But the longer the wait goes on without an agreement, the more questions will be asked by an expectant fanbase over the delay.

Burnley?

Reports emerged last week over a possible link-up with former Man City superstar Vincent Kompany, if the current Anderlecht boss makes the move to recently-relegated Burnley.

Maloney is well-known for his work as coach for the Belgium national team, where he worked with Kompany as a player before the centre-back’s international retirement in 2019.

Burnley are yet to announce the man to take over at Turf Moor but Kompany is expected to be their choice.

And Maloney has reportedly been lined up to join him among his backroom staff.

Should that happen, it is back to square one for Dundee with pre-season getting ever nearer.