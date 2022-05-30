Dundee manager search: Dark Blues relaxed over pursuit of ex-Celtic star Shaun Maloney as talks continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee manager search: Dark Blues relaxed over pursuit of ex-Celtic star Shaun Maloney as talks continue

By George Cran
May 30 2022, 1.41pm Updated: May 30 2022, 2.48pm
Former Hibs manager Shaun Maloney.
Former Hibs manager Shaun Maloney.

Dundee remain relaxed in their pursuit of former Celtic star Shaun Maloney as their next manager.

It is now over two weeks since Mark McGhee’s departure was announced, but the Dens Park manager’s office remains vacant.

Since then, a shortlist has been whittled down to Maloney, who was recently sacked after just four months at Hibs, and another former Easter Road boss in the shape of Jack Ross.

Ross pulled out of the running last week to leave Maloney as the preferred candidate for the Dark Blues.

But talks continue to rumble on between the 39-year-old and the club with no agreement yet being made.

Patience

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Gordon Strachan and Dundee chief John Nelms are looking for the club’s new head coach.

It is understood Dundee hope to name their new boss this week but Dens Park chiefs are happy to remain patient if it means getting the man they want.

There are still almost three weeks to go until pre-season training begins and technical director Gordon Strachan has already put plans in place for the new campaign.

Maloney has known he is the club’s preferred candidate since last Wednesday.

But the longer the wait goes on without an agreement, the more questions will be asked by an expectant fanbase over the delay.

Burnley?

Vincent Kompany could take Shaun Maloney with him to Burnley which would scupper Dundee’s manager plans.

Reports emerged last week over a possible link-up with former Man City superstar Vincent Kompany, if the current Anderlecht boss makes the move to recently-relegated Burnley.

Maloney is well-known for his work as coach for the Belgium national team, where he worked with Kompany as a player before the centre-back’s international retirement in 2019.

Burnley are yet to announce the man to take over at Turf Moor but Kompany is expected to be their choice.

And Maloney has reportedly been lined up to join him among his backroom staff.

Should that happen, it is back to square one for Dundee with pre-season getting ever nearer.

