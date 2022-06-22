Dundee Open Letter Group: Fans make next move in bid to improve supporter ‘disenchantment’ at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee Open Letter Group: Fans make next move in bid to improve supporter ‘disenchantment’ at Dens Park

By George Cran
June 22 2022, 9.16am Updated: June 22 2022, 10.00am
Dundee fans at Dens Park.
Dundee fans at Dens Park.

A group of Dundee fans – the Open Letter Group (OLG) – made a big impact last season as relations between the club and supporters deteriorated.

A very sparse home crowd for a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers highlighted the apathy felt by the fanbase towards the running of the club.

That prompted the OLG, who had noted football writer and Dundee fan Patrick Barclay alongside 1893 Foundation creators Ross Day and Scott Roberts among their signatories, to publish an open letter calling for change in the way the club operated.

It set out principles to combat the “level of disenchantment” felt by supporters with more than 1,300 fellow fans adding their names to the letter.

Club owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms responded with a polite rejection of those ideas.

Further correspondence continued between the parties before replies from the club stopped.

The OLG, however, remained committed to being “a critical friend”, to continue pushing for better engagement between club and supporters.

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms.

Now, they have changed approach.

The OLG have teamed up with Dee4Life, also known as the Dundee FC Supporters’ Society.

Who are Dee4Life/DFCSS?

The Society was originally created by the fans to save the club from liquidation in the 2003/04 season and became majority shareholder at the club following their second administration in 2010.

Controlling interest of Dundee FC was then sold to Football Partners Scotland, the company run by Keyes and Nelms, in 2013.

However, Dee4Life remain a significant shareholder and retain entrenched rights, including a veto over major events including a change of ownership, a merger, moving to a new stadium and even substantial borrowing.

Four of the original signatories have now been appointed to the Dee4Life board with Ross Day, Grant Hill, George McIrvine and Ryan Norrie now external directors. Grant McGregor, a backer of the open letter, has also joined as financial director.

What have the OLG said?

In their latest correspondence to fans, the OLG said today: “Much has happened since we asked you to sign this open letter eight weeks ago.

“Most notably, Dundee succumbed to relegation.

“While there have been positive signs that the football side of the club is now moving in the right direction, we believe much more needs to be done to rebuild the relationship between the club and its fanbase.

Dundee fans stayed away from the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Rangers last season.

“Season ticket sales to date suggest there is some way to go to win over a sceptical and disillusioned support.

“From the outset we wanted the club to appreciate how deeply this relationship had deteriorated and to commit to a programme of reform.

“John Nelms and Tim Keyes ruled out our initial proposals and have so far not acknowledged subsequent communications, including alternative suggestions and the results of a fan satisfaction survey that many of you took part in.

“While disappointed that John and Tim chose not to engage with these ideas or to meet to discuss the situation, we remain committed to ensuring that the voice of Dundee fans is heard and that they can help rebuild the club.

“It has become clear, however, that we need to pursue alternative strategies if that is to happen.

Dundee players dejected at full-time.
Dundee players dejected after defeat at St Mirren as relegation edged closer.

“Dee4Life directors Norrie Price and Gary Cocker were among the hundreds of Dundee fans we spoke to in the aftermath of the open letter.

“The more we talked the more we realised that our aims aligned, leading us to discuss ways of working collaboratively.”

Aims

The letter also stated that Dee4Life needed to change its approach and committed to making it a “more agile and modern organisation” before adding: “We believe we bring fresh ideas, drive and energy to the table, and we intend to use the Dee4Life platform to benefit everyone with the good of Dundee FC at heart.”

OLG accepted some fans may not agree with the plans to team up with Dee4Life but set out a series of aims for the future that included:

  • Rebuild the relationship between the club and Dee4Life
  • Work with other groups to develop a system of representation that ensures the views of fans are heard at board level
  • Support the club by providing financial assistance where possible and appropriate
  • Assist the club’s efforts to engage with fans and the wider community in order to grow its support base
  • Ensure accountability of the club’s functions and performance

The message ended: “Our experiences over the past two months have convinced us that only through a vibrant group representing as large and diverse a group of Dundee supporters can we hope to bring about meaningful and positive change.”

What did Dee4Life say?

Dundee fans at Dens Park.

Dee4Life, meanwhile, are pleased to have “new blood” and an injection of “fresh thinking” in a statement made to their members.

Director Norrie Price said: “We believe this to be a very positive development for Dundee FC supporters and the club itself.

“It is healthy for football clubs to be accountable to their fans and for strong supporters’ organisations to act as a critical friend when needed.”

And Ross Day, of the OLG and 1893 Foundation, added: “The open letter we penned to the club gained significant traction amongst the fanbase and, as a group we felt it important that we channel our energy, ideas and enthusiasm in a positive manner.

“In the opportunity to represent the fan base through Dee4Life, we can a provide a positive and meaningful contribution to the club, which is a win-win for all parties.”

To read the OLG letters IN FULL, click here.

GEORGE CRAN: A new era begins at Dundee – will it be a successful one?

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]