PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Gloom and Djoum at United while Jay is away for the Dee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Misery always has a home on Twa Teams, One Street and it’s back with a vengeance this week.

Dundee United may have a new manager but they remain rooted to the bottom of the Premiership while Dundee‘s soft underbelly came to the fore once more.

Liam Fox’s Tangerines were beaten on their own patch by St Johnstone while Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues put a good win at Hamilton well and truly behind them by collapsing at Cove.

What happened and what happens next is big on the agenda this week with a bit of Arnaud Djoum and Jay Chapman thrown in for good measure.

This week Tom Duthie is in control, throwing out questions to our Dundee United man Alan Temple, Dundee writer George Cran and our very own Bear Graeme Finnan.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: