PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Gloom and Djoum at United while Jay is away for the Dee By George Cran October 6 2022, 12.46pm 0 The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Misery always has a home on Twa Teams, One Street and it’s back with a vengeance this week. Dundee United may have a new manager but they remain rooted to the bottom of the Premiership while Dundee‘s soft underbelly came to the fore once more. Liam Fox’s Tangerines were beaten on their own patch by St Johnstone while Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues put a good win at Hamilton well and truly behind them by collapsing at Cove. What happened and what happens next is big on the agenda this week with a bit of Arnaud Djoum and Jay Chapman thrown in for good measure. The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. This week Tom Duthie is in control, throwing out questions to our Dundee United man Alan Temple, Dundee writer George Cran and our very own Bear Graeme Finnan. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee FC Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed Dick Campbell looking for Arbroath reaction against Dundee but key men missing again Dundee kid Max Anderson calls for more from the Dark Blues as he warns:… Dundee and Arbroath fans to walk from Dens Park to Gayfield for mental health… Dundee snap up former France U/20 striker Derick Osei Yaw after successful trial Dundee 'have to learn quickly' warns boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals outcome of… PODCAST: Dundee United are out of excuses Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan: 'We are not doing ourselves justice' Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50… Most Read 1 Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice 2 Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld 3 Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase 4 Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife 5 Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe 6 Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down 6 7 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 8 Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes 9 The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners 4 10 Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys More from The Courier Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par… Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone… Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties… Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach Editor's Picks ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? ‘People called my children monkeys’: New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor’s experiences of racism Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but not Iraq? Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’