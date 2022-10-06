Dundee ‘have to learn quickly’ warns boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals outcome of team meeting in wake of Cove loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee ‘have to learn quickly’ warns boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals outcome of team meeting in wake of Cove loss

By George Cran
October 6 2022, 4.30pm Updated: October 6 2022, 6.20pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Gary Bowyer has urged his Dundee squad to “work harder and work smarter” as they look to bounce back from a dismal defeat at Cove Rangers in midweek.

The Dens Park boss revealed a team meeting this morning laid out where improvements must be made to get back on track.

Bowyer accused his side of failing to do the basics in Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at the Balmoral Stadium.

Response

Now he is looking for a response from his side as they travel the short distance to Dick Campbell’s Arbroath on Saturday.

“At the moment we seem to be seeing unbelievable moments from the opposition – an overhead kick on Tuesday, two weeks ago the lad from Inverness scores twice from outside the box,” Bowyer told the Courier.

Connor Scully (No 4) scores a superb overhead kick to put Cove Rangers 3-1 up against Dundee. (Image: SNS)

“It’s not a case of us getting outdone tactically or carved open by teams.

“Tuesday night, the first goal was an own goal by Zach Robinson and that’s kind of where we are at right now.

“The only way out is to work harder and to work smarter.

“We had a good meeting this morning where we highlighted things where we feel we can make a difference and improve on the training pitch.

“Hopefully the players can carry that out on a Saturday.

“When you concede goals you always look at one end, a problem with the defence or the goalkeeper.

“But the number of chances we are creating, we have to convert them as well.

Bowyer can’t watch as his side fall to defeat in Aberdeen (Image: Rob Casey/SNS)

“That could put the game to bed earlier and relieves the amount of pressure you get put under defensively sometimes.

“The main outcome of the meeting was that collectively, we have to do better in both boxes.

“It’s not just down to one specific individual or one unit, it’s a collective.”

‘Hardest playground in the world’

Dundee’s squad is a young one with only three players of the 25-strong squad over the age of 30.

The team that started at Cove Rangers had an average age of 25.5 with five of the XI 23 or under.

Bowyer takes that into consideration but points out the demands of being a professional footballer mean it is a steep learning curve.

“It’s part of their learning, we have to accept that,” the Dundee boss added.

Max Anderson celebrates his goal at Cove Rangers with team-mate Lyall Cameron.

“We have a youngish group and it’s about educating the younger ones, leaning on the experienced ones to keep them right.

“That’s something we have had a look at.

“Inconsistency can be part of some young players’ learning process but they are in an industry where you have to learn very quickly.

“We were talking to the young ones this morning. We said ‘this is the situation’ but also involve them in finding the solution.

“Then it’s up to them to go carry that out.

“But they are learning in the hardest playground in the world: first-team football.”

Team news

Dundee picked up no fresh injury concerns in that defeat at Cove Rangers.

Defender Ryan Sweeney will return from suspension while striker Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines.

Left-back Jordan Marshall may also be recalled after he was kept in reserve at Hamilton and Cove after picking up an issue at TNS the week previous.

“We were being very careful with Jordan Marshall in the last two games so he’s come through that well,” Bowyer added.

“The only one missing is Alex Jakubiak but he has increased his work rate.”

