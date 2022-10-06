Dundee ‘have to learn quickly’ warns boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals outcome of team meeting in wake of Cove loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer has urged his Dundee squad to “work harder and work smarter” as they look to bounce back from a dismal defeat at Cove Rangers in midweek.

The Dens Park boss revealed a team meeting this morning laid out where improvements must be made to get back on track.

Bowyer accused his side of failing to do the basics in Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at the Balmoral Stadium.

Response

Now he is looking for a response from his side as they travel the short distance to Dick Campbell’s Arbroath on Saturday.

“At the moment we seem to be seeing unbelievable moments from the opposition – an overhead kick on Tuesday, two weeks ago the lad from Inverness scores twice from outside the box,” Bowyer told the Courier.

“It’s not a case of us getting outdone tactically or carved open by teams.

“Tuesday night, the first goal was an own goal by Zach Robinson and that’s kind of where we are at right now.

“The only way out is to work harder and to work smarter.

“We had a good meeting this morning where we highlighted things where we feel we can make a difference and improve on the training pitch.

“Hopefully the players can carry that out on a Saturday.

“When you concede goals you always look at one end, a problem with the defence or the goalkeeper.

“But the number of chances we are creating, we have to convert them as well.

“That could put the game to bed earlier and relieves the amount of pressure you get put under defensively sometimes.

“The main outcome of the meeting was that collectively, we have to do better in both boxes.

“It’s not just down to one specific individual or one unit, it’s a collective.”

‘Hardest playground in the world’

Dundee’s squad is a young one with only three players of the 25-strong squad over the age of 30.

The team that started at Cove Rangers had an average age of 25.5 with five of the XI 23 or under.

Bowyer takes that into consideration but points out the demands of being a professional footballer mean it is a steep learning curve.

“It’s part of their learning, we have to accept that,” the Dundee boss added.

“We have a youngish group and it’s about educating the younger ones, leaning on the experienced ones to keep them right.

“That’s something we have had a look at.

“Inconsistency can be part of some young players’ learning process but they are in an industry where you have to learn very quickly.

“We were talking to the young ones this morning. We said ‘this is the situation’ but also involve them in finding the solution.

“Then it’s up to them to go carry that out.

“But they are learning in the hardest playground in the world: first-team football.”

Team news

Dundee picked up no fresh injury concerns in that defeat at Cove Rangers.

Defender Ryan Sweeney will return from suspension while striker Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines.

Left-back Jordan Marshall may also be recalled after he was kept in reserve at Hamilton and Cove after picking up an issue at TNS the week previous.

“We were being very careful with Jordan Marshall in the last two games so he’s come through that well,” Bowyer added.

“The only one missing is Alex Jakubiak but he has increased his work rate.”