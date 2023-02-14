LEE WILKIE: Champions need strikers who score at business end – and I’d rather have Dundee’s than their rivals’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Champions need strikers who score at business end – and I’d rather have Dundee’s than their rivals’

By Lee Wilkie
February 14 2023, 7.30am
Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson: Both Dundee strikers scored in Sunday's win over Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson: Both Dundee strikers scored in Sunday's win over Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Dundee stikers Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak both hit the goal trail against Cove Rangers.

And I bet even Gary Bowyer felt a wee tickle of excitement about what it could mean.

The Dark Blues have gone under the radar for most of this season.

All of the attention from the West Coast media has been fixated elsewhere.

Ayr United were the fancied outfit for a while, then Queen’s Park were the golden boys.

But quietly, without fuss, Dundee have just kept chipping away.

After their fantastic 3-0 win over Cove at Dens, they find themselves just one point behind leaders Queen’s Park, with a game in hand.

And I reckon the Glasgow side’s current blip could stretch on for a few weeks yet.

After all, getting used to playing without a guy as talismanic as Simon Murray was for them is going to take time.

The former Dee and United striker bagged 18 goals for the Spiders before moving to Ross County in the January transfer window.

There’s not a side in Scotland who wouldn’t suffer for losing such a potent weapon.

And as Owen Coyle’s side suffer, Dundee have got a pair of strikers in position to fire them to the top of the table, then hopefully the title.

Simon Murray has swapped Queen’s Park’s Championship title challenge for Ross County’s Premiership survival battle. Image: SNS

Loan star Robinson’s return to Dens Park, after initially being recalled by AFC Wimbledon in January, was an enormous boost to Dee boss Bowyer.

Chuck Jakubiak in and you start to get a real sense of hope for Dundee.

Yes, they’ve lost Cillian Sheridan to another Achilles injury – and their record from the penalty spot is shockingly bad.

But at this point in the season, one striker finding form can transform a team’s season.

Two hitting a hot streak together could make Dundee unstoppable.

But each of them have to go and seize their moment now. And the rest of the squad need to do their jobs.

The Dee’s trip to Greenock Morton on Friday night is exactly the sort of banana skin that could send them sliding off course.

Supporters have seen it all before.

But if Jakubiak and Robinson can back up what they showed against Cove, there won’t be many – if any – Championship defences that can cope.

