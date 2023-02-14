LEE WILKIE: Champions need strikers who score at business end – and I’d rather have Dundee’s than their rivals’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee stikers Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak both hit the goal trail against Cove Rangers.

And I bet even Gary Bowyer felt a wee tickle of excitement about what it could mean.

The Dark Blues have gone under the radar for most of this season.

All of the attention from the West Coast media has been fixated elsewhere.

Ayr United were the fancied outfit for a while, then Queen’s Park were the golden boys.

But quietly, without fuss, Dundee have just kept chipping away.

After their fantastic 3-0 win over Cove at Dens, they find themselves just one point behind leaders Queen’s Park, with a game in hand.

And I reckon the Glasgow side’s current blip could stretch on for a few weeks yet.

After all, getting used to playing without a guy as talismanic as Simon Murray was for them is going to take time.

The former Dee and United striker bagged 18 goals for the Spiders before moving to Ross County in the January transfer window.

There’s not a side in Scotland who wouldn’t suffer for losing such a potent weapon.

And as Owen Coyle’s side suffer, Dundee have got a pair of strikers in position to fire them to the top of the table, then hopefully the title.

Loan star Robinson’s return to Dens Park, after initially being recalled by AFC Wimbledon in January, was an enormous boost to Dee boss Bowyer.

Chuck Jakubiak in and you start to get a real sense of hope for Dundee.

Yes, they’ve lost Cillian Sheridan to another Achilles injury – and their record from the penalty spot is shockingly bad.

But at this point in the season, one striker finding form can transform a team’s season.

Two hitting a hot streak together could make Dundee unstoppable.

But each of them have to go and seize their moment now. And the rest of the squad need to do their jobs.

The Dee’s trip to Greenock Morton on Friday night is exactly the sort of banana skin that could send them sliding off course.

Supporters have seen it all before.

But if Jakubiak and Robinson can back up what they showed against Cove, there won’t be many – if any – Championship defences that can cope.