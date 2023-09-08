Dundee loan report: The lowdown on 8 Dees plying their trade in the lower leagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan report: The lowdown on 8 Dees plying their trade in the lower leagues

The Dark Blues have eight players out on loan - how are they faring this season?

Dundee have seven players out on loan right now, included (from left) Shaun Byrne, Max Anderson, Harry Sharp and Luke Graham.
By George Cran

The 2023/24 SPFL season is slowly hotting up across the divisions.

And up and down the leagues there are a number of Dundee players plying their trade out on loan.

Eight in fact with three in the Championship, two in League One, two in League Two and one in the Highland League.

So how are they all getting on?

Courier Sport took a look at their early games away from Dens Park.

Max Anderson

Max Anderson made his Inverness debut last weekend. Image: SNS

Dens academy graduate Anderson is just five games shy of 100 Dundee appearances but will spend the season on loan at Inverness.

Caley Thistle had been struggling big time, six defeats on the spin before Anderson came in.

However, his arrival coincided with a home draw against Dunfermline with the Dundee youngster picking up an assist.

Just one game played but Anderson will hoping to continue his positive start at Arbroath on Saturday.

Luke Graham

Luke Graham has joined Montrose on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS.

Young centre-back Graham is highly-regarded at Dens Park but is yet to make his first-team debut.

Watched by some big clubs already, the Dark Blues are ensuring the defender gets plenty of experience under his belt.

After playing 31 times for Albion Rovers last season, Luke Graham joined Montrose on transfer deadline day.

He made his debut off the bench in their 3-2 win at Queen of the South last week and has been tipped by Montrose boss Stewart Petrie to add some much-needed “aggression” to an injury-hit defence.

Euan Mutale

Euan Mutale could be a long-term doubt for Forfar after he was injured in Dundee training. Image: SNS.

Young striker Mutale joined Graham at Albion Rovers last season, scoring once in 11 games, and was a key absentee as Rovers crashed out of League Two via the pyramid play-off.

Mutale scored and set one up for Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy win over Buckie Thistle earlier this season before joining Forfar in League Two.

However, just two games into the loan spell an ankle ligament injury has ruled him for the “foreseeable future”.

Ewan Murray

Ewan Murray takes on Buckie Thistle for Dundee B.

Eighteen-year-old Ewan Murray joined Highland League champions Brechin City as they bid to return to the SPFL.

He has featured mainly as a left-wing back and has impressed so far.

Harry Sharp

Young goalkeeper Sharp started last season as No 1 at Dens Park but has found game time limited in 2023.

Now, he’s out getting first-team action in the Championship with Dunfermline, playing for his former Dens boss James McPake.

Harry Sharp is looking for first-team football at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Courier Sport’s Dunfermline writer Craig Cairns has seen plenty of his matches so far. He said: “Harry Sharp made a poor error for the goal that Dunfermline conceded at the weekend but he has done well either side of that, and younger goalkeepers are more prone to mistakes.

“Sharp looks more confident and commanding than his 22 years would suggest.

“Dunfermline have the best defence in the Championship outside of Dundee United and set clean sheet records last season with Deniz Mehmet in goals. To come into that, essentially as an emergency loan, speaks volumes about the player.”

Jack Wilkie

Jack Wilkie made his first start for Dundee at Airdrieonians in July. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Wilkie featured for the Dundee first team in the Viaplay Cup but is back in League One after spending last season at Peterhead.

The young defender has played five times so far for Edinburgh City since moving to the capital.

However, City are struggling at the foot of the table with no wins from those five league games.

Marley Sweenie-Rowe

Young defender Sweenie-Rowe joined Stenhousemuir until January but has only played two minutes so far for the League Two outfit.

Shaun Byrne

Shaun Byrne in action for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

The most senior of all Dundee loanees, Shaun Byrne is unsurprisingly making a positive impact on the second tier.

Byrne has played four times now for Raith Rovers, playing 90 minutes in important recent wins over Dunfermline and Queen’s Park.

Craig Cairns has also seen plenty of Byrne for Rovers, saying: “There was no secret that many clubs were chasing the signature of Shaun Byrne.

“It has been easy to see why. Byrne has started every match, forming a formidable partnership in the middle of the park with Scott Brown.

“Manager Ian Murray recently spoke about getting “your best players on the pitch” and Byrne’s arrival has brought with it a change in formation to accommodate him.”

Conversation