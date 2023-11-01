Dundee ‘monitoring’ weather as Storm Ciaran deluge threatens Rangers clash

Dundee are “monitoring” weather conditions ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Rangers as Storm Ciaran makes its way north.

However, the Dark Blues say they are “confident” the match will go ahead as planned, despite further heavy rain being forecast.

The Dee are set to welcome Philippe Clement’s Gers to Dens Park, with a big crowd expected.

Yet rainfall associated with Storm Ciaran has been falling since the early hours of the morning and, according to the Met Office, the deluge is not set to ease until around 6pm; one hour and 45 minutes before kick-off.

As things stand, Dundee say the game is set to survive.

But they are also keeping a close eye on conditions and have warned fans they will issue updates via online channels should the situation deteriorate.

The Dark Blues said: “Dundee Football Club are currently monitoring the weather conditions due to the recent heavy rainfall.

“As it currently stands the club are optimistic that this evening’s match against Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park will go ahead as planned.

“If there are any updates or changes regarding tonight’s match the club will update supporters through the club website and social media channels.”