Dundee boss Tony Docherty on need to manage Owen Beck injury ahead of Aberdeen clash

Dundee have to manage loan star Owen Beck right now admits manager Tony Docherty.

The flying full-back has been a standout for the Dark Blues since arriving on a season-long loan deal in the summer.

However, he is carrying a groin injury picked up in the recent clash with Motherwell.

That ruled him out of the trip to Rangers but he shrugged off the complaint to help the team to victory at Ross County last weekend.

It hasn’t gone away, though, and – along with Amadou Bakayoko and Charlie Reilly – there is an injury to nurse.

However, Docherty expects to be able to call on his main men for the arrival of Aberdeen in the Premiership on Saturday.

“We are going to have to manage him,” Docherty said of Beck.

“It is the same issue. The medical team is on it and he will be fine.

“He is that type of player that he is all in whether it is a gym session, a 90-minute game or a training session he is all in.

“It is testament to how well he is doing.

“He puts absolutely everything into everything he does.

“At times it is about putting the reins on him a wee bit, in terms of his training load.

“You have to remember the amount of football he has played.

“He has had a great season but at times you need to put the reins on him a wee bit.”

Liverpool talks

Beck can be recalled by Liverpool next month.

Docherty revealed last week talks had begun with the Premier League giants over plans for the second half of the season regarding the highly-rated young prospect.

Those talks are still ongoing says the Dundee boss. However, the Anfield club have made clear their happiness with the progress made by Beck at Dens Park.

“We are still in talks just now,” Docherty added.

“We are happy and they are happy.

“Like Mal (Boateng), it is an important stage for these young players.

“They are getting regular football.

“They’re also coming up and playing in a prestigious league and getting exposure.

“They are playing really good teams, against good players at good stadiums.

“There is also the exposure of television and they are all big pluses for the team coming up.

“They are all thriving.”

Dundee will be without Antonio Portales (hamstring) this weekend but his Mexican counterpart Diego Pineda is available once more after injury.

Marcel Lewis and Lee Ashcroft also missed the weekend clash due to injury.