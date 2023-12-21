Dundee boss Tony Docherty on need to manage Owen Beck injury ahead of Aberdeen clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on need to manage Owen Beck injury ahead of Aberdeen clash

The loanee has been a star for the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee FC this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Dundee have to manage loan star Owen Beck right now admits manager Tony Docherty.

The flying full-back has been a standout for the Dark Blues since arriving on a season-long loan deal in the summer.

However, he is carrying a groin injury picked up in the recent clash with Motherwell.

That ruled him out of the trip to Rangers but he shrugged off the complaint to help the team to victory at Ross County last weekend.

It hasn’t gone away, though, and – along with Amadou Bakayoko and Charlie Reilly – there is an injury to nurse.

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty spurs his team on at Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty spurs his team on at Ross County. Image: SNS

However, Docherty expects to be able to call on his main men for the arrival of Aberdeen in the Premiership on Saturday.

“We are going to have to manage him,” Docherty said of Beck.

“It is the same issue. The medical team is on it and he will be fine.

“He is that type of player that he is all in whether it is a gym session, a 90-minute game or a training session he is all in.

“It is testament to how well he is doing.

“He puts absolutely everything into everything he does.

“At times it is about putting the reins on him a wee bit, in terms of his training load.

“You have to remember the amount of football he has played.

“He has had a great season but at times you need to put the reins on him a wee bit.”

Liverpool talks

Beck can be recalled by Liverpool next month.

Docherty revealed last week talks had begun with the Premier League giants over plans for the second half of the season regarding the highly-rated young prospect.

Those talks are still ongoing says the Dundee boss. However, the Anfield club have made clear their happiness with the progress made by Beck at Dens Park.

“We are still in talks just now,” Docherty added.

Owen Beck made it 2-1 after a fine first half for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck scored twice in two games recently for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“We are happy and they are happy.

“Like Mal (Boateng), it is an important stage for these young players.

“They are getting regular football.

“They’re also coming up and playing in a prestigious league and getting exposure.

“They are playing really good teams, against good players at good stadiums.

“There is also the exposure of television and they are all big pluses for the team coming up.

“They are all thriving.”

Dundee will be without Antonio Portales (hamstring) this weekend but his Mexican counterpart Diego Pineda is available once more after injury.

Marcel Lewis and Lee Ashcroft also missed the weekend clash due to injury.

