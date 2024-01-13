Inside Tony Docherty’s Tayside ‘training camp’ as Dundee boss readies stars for renewed Premiership assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Tony Docherty’s Tayside ‘training camp’ as Dundee boss readies stars for renewed Premiership assault

The Dark Blues boss wants his players to get as much as they can from the next seven days.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee manager Tony Docherty wants to create a 'training camp' atmosphere over the next week. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty wants to create a 'training camp' atmosphere over the next week. Image: SNS.

Even though they will be braving the cold like the rest of us over the next week, Dundee will treat it as a “training camp”.

While the likes of Hearts and Hibs have flown off to warmer locations, Tony Docherty’s men will remain in the City of Discovery, based at their Dundee and Angus College, Gardyne Campus training base.

Just because they haven’t flown off to some distant location, it doesn’t mean they will treat the next seven days any less seriously before their January 20 Scottish Cup tie versus Kilmarnock – a rematch of the remarkable recent 2-2 draw at Rugby Park.

After all, that match kicks off a busy schedule, always the case going into the back half of January.

“I want to get into the players’ minds that we’re in a kind of training camp and get them into that mindset,” Docherty told Courier Sport.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

“When we get out of this programme, it’s very much going to be game, recovery, game, recovery.

“We had a good day on Thursday, they did a double session. I want them to get as much from this ‘training camp’ as they can.”

The next seven days will involve topping up the fitness after some time off, though it falls well short of what is required during pre-season, along with some tactical work.

Over the next week, the Dundee players will play two 11v11 matches against each other and there will be a bounce game versus Raith Rovers on Tuesday.

Rickie Lamie is nearing his comeback, having returned to training on Friday and areas of the squad to strengthen have been identified.

One player on the club’s radar is Scotland under-21 striker Michael Mellon after a scoring streak for Morecambe, on loan from Burnley.

Winter break benefits

Two engagements and a new-born have been announced among the squad during the winter break, which was effectively extended for the Dark Blues by the postponement of their clash with St Johnstone on January 2.

And the fixture hiatus is something the Dee’s manager is a fan of.

“I think that it’s important going into this really busy period that they get themselves refreshed and ready to go full pelt now we’re back,” he said.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is a fan of the winter break. Image: SNS.

“When I saw the players coming back on Thursday, they seemed a really refreshed, hungry group, ready to go again.”

It also gives, added Docherty, a natural point at which to assess the season’s aims and ambitions after an impressive start for a newly promoted side.

Tony Docherty: We haven’t reassessed aims

“We haven’t reassessed our aims,” added Docherty. “It’ll always be the same.

“We’ve made sure as a group that we’re very balanced in what we’re looking for.

“We know as the newly promoted team our main objective, and always our main objective, will be to retain that Premiership status.

“We’re pleased. We also think there’s a lot of room for improvement and a lot of points that could have been picked up – and points are still there to be picked up, particularly the two recently postponed games.

Dundee players train on the pitch after the game versus Aberdeen was postponed. Image: SNS.

“It’s something that’s a particular bugbear of mine, being that they were home games.

“There’s still room for improvement and I think that the squad are very aware of that.

“Myself and the staff are very much promoting that. Every day we come into the building we’re improving as individuals.

“I hope we can continue to show the level of consistency we’ve shown and the levels of improvement that we’ve shown.”

