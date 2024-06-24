Tony Docherty lifts lid on Dundee transfers ‘process’ as summer signings set to ramp up

After a quiet start to the summer, Dundee’s summer transfers have started to pile up.

Jon McCracken, Clark Robertson and Seb Palmer-Houlden were all announced as Dark Blues recruits on Friday, joining Ricki Lamie, who is returning on a permanent basis after last season’s loan from Motherwell.

It’s a time of year when supporters, eager for news, can grow restless.

But Dee boss Tony Docherty was always confident in the club’s recruitment process – and he insists fans will continue to see it bear fruit.

He said: “There will be imminent arrivals.

“We have been doing a lot of work in the recruitment department. As I have said in our last two windows, it is a process and a very robust one.

“It is something we take a lot of time over and put a lot of consideration into things.

“We don’t announce things right away because we need to be sure of the type of people we are looking to bring in. It is a strategy to bring in good people as well as good footballers.

“I want to complement what we already have but the thing I want is healthy competition.

“We had that last season but I want to upgrade things as much as I can.”

Docherty used the loan market well last season and it’s likely he will attempt to repeat the trick this summer.

And he confirmed Dundee are in talks with partner club Burnley about players heading to Dens Park.

“We have that strategic partnership,” Docherty said.

“We are in constant dialogue with Burnley and we will continue to do that.

“That is why the process is so robust because there are lot of individuals involved.

“The recruitment team we have got, we need to make sure we are unanimous before we make a signing. That is the process we are going through at the moment.”

On what he still needs to get his squad to a place where he is happy, Docherty added: “I wouldn’t put in a number there.

“It is important you identify your strengths and weaknesses.

“We have a really strong squad here and the important thing is complementing what we have got. We will work to make sure we do that.”