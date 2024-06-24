Tony Docherty lifts lid on Dundee transfers ‘process’ as summer signings set to ramp up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty lifts lid on Dundee transfers ‘process’ as summer signings set to ramp up

The Dark Blues added three new faces to their squad on Friday.

By Sean Hamilton
Tony Docherty speaks to the media at Dundee's Gardyne training headquarters. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Tony Docherty speaks to the media at Dundee's Gardyne training headquarters. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

After a quiet start to the summer, Dundee’s summer transfers have started to pile up.

Jon McCracken, Clark Robertson and Seb Palmer-Houlden were all announced as Dark Blues recruits on Friday, joining Ricki Lamie, who is returning on a permanent basis after last season’s loan from Motherwell.

It’s a time of year when supporters, eager for news, can grow restless.

But Dee boss Tony Docherty was always confident in the club’s recruitment process – and he insists fans will continue to see it bear fruit.

He said: “There will be imminent arrivals.

Defender Clark Robertson has signed up at Dundee after almost a decade in England. Image: David Young

“We have been doing a lot of work in the recruitment department. As I have said in our last two windows, it is a process and a very robust one.

“It is something we take a lot of time over and put a lot of consideration into things.

“We don’t announce things right away because we need to be sure of the type of people we are looking to bring in. It is a strategy to bring in good people as well as good footballers.

“I want to complement what we already have but the thing I want is healthy competition.

“We had that last season but I want to upgrade things as much as I can.”

Docherty used the loan market well last season and it’s likely he will attempt to repeat the trick this summer.

And he confirmed Dundee are in talks with partner club Burnley about players heading to Dens Park.

We have that strategic partnership,” Docherty said.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace (left) has joined forces with Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.
Burnley chairman Alan Pace (left) has joined forces with Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Images: Shutterstock/SNS

“We are in constant dialogue with Burnley and we will continue to do that.

“That is why the process is so robust because there are  lot of individuals involved.

“The recruitment team we have got, we need to make sure we are unanimous before we make a signing. That is the process we are going through at the moment.”

On what he still needs to get his squad to a place where he is happy, Docherty added: “I wouldn’t put in a number there.

“It is important you identify your strengths and weaknesses.

“We have a really strong squad here and the important thing is complementing what we have got. We will work to make sure we do that.”

